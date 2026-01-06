Alabama Football Lands ACC Linebacker From Transfer Portal

Former Virginia Tech linebacker Caleb Woodson has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide football program from the transfer portal according to On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett. Woodson began his career as a defensive back, but has spent the last two seasons at linebacker and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Woodson appeared in nine game for the Hookies in 2025 and tallied 58 tackles with 2.5 for a loss and one pass defended. He's totaled 152 tackles with 11.5 for a loss, two sacks, three pass breakups and one interception in 35 games over the last three seasons at Virginia Tech.

Woodson is listed at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds this past season and was a former 3-star recruit in the Class of 2023 out of Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Va. He was the No. 24 player in the state of Virginia in his class.

He only appeared in nine games in 2025 battling a midseason injury, but returned to the team after the program fired Brent Pry in September after an 0-3 start to finish the season with his teammates. Virginia Tech was 3-9 this season but Woodson was 1-8 with his only win coming in overtime over California 42-34.

Alabama lost inside linebackers Deontae Lawson, Justin Jefferson, and Nikhai Hill-Green to graduation at the conclusion of the year, leaving an inside linebacker room full of young potential playmakers. The Crimson Tide had junior Cayden Jones, redshirt sophomore Q.B. Reese, sophomores Luke Metz, Abduall Sanders Jr., and Duke Johnson in that role prior to Woodson's addition.

The transfer portal officially opened on Friday, Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes.