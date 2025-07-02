2025 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 11: Eastern Illinois
You will hear nothing but the utmost respect from the Alabama football facility in the week leading up to the Crimson Tide's game against Eastern Illinois in late November, but the matchup with the Panthers will provide a brief reprieve against an FCS team in the middle of a grueling SEC schedule.
Eastern Illinois is under the leadership of head coach Chris Wilkerson, who is entering his fourth season with the Panthers. He saw a decent amount of success in Year 2 with an 8-3 record, but last season was a lot rougher with the Panthers finishing 3-9.
They will be trying to get back on track in 2025 and earn an FCS playoff appearance for the first time since 2015. Here's an early look at the Crimson Tide's Game 11 opponent.
Offense
Eastern Illinois is tasked with replacing a two-year starter at quarterback. Blainey Dowling served as the backup last season for the Panthers, completing eight passes for 69 yards. They also added Wisconsin transfer Cole LaCrue. According to the team's website, all five quarterbacks on the roster are being given a shot at the starting position.
The good news for whoever wins the job is that the Panthers are returning leading receiver Cooper Willman. The graduate student was voted a team captain and had 66 catches for 955 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024.
Backup running back Jay Pearson is back for another season, and Eastern Illinois added Akron transfer running back Charles Kellom in the portal.
Eastern Illinois only averaged 18.7 points per game in 2024, which was in the bottom third for all of FCS. The offense will obviously need to take big steps forward if the team wants to have more overall success in 2025.
Defense
The Eastern Illinois defense has the most veteran experience in the middle at inside linebacker with Pheonix Porter and Jesse Garza. The Panthers' team site described the defensive line as "the Great Unknown" on the defense.
Drake Van Hyfte led the team in tackles for loss in 2023 before battling injuries throughout most of 2024. He could be poised for a breakout season this year. Alton Jefferson is also a defensive lineman with a lot of exeperience.
The back end of the defense will be led by safety Tienne Fridge (15 tackles in 2024) and cornerbacks Moses Alexander and Isaiah Houi. Alexander has FBS experience at Houston and was off to a great start in 2024 before an injury halfway through the season.
Schedule
Alabama is the final regular season opponent for Eastern Illinois, and the only FBS team the Panthers will face all year. One interesting thing to note is that the Panthers are in the Ohio Valley Conference. UT Martin, coached by Jason Simpson (father of Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson), is also in the OVC and will face the Panthers at the beginning of Novemeber.
While it is unlikely the father/son duo will share full scouting reports, there could be a few pointers and notes shared between the Simpsons.
The Tide will still have one more game after Eastern Illinois, so Alabama will have to make sure it isn't looking ahead to the rivalry matchup with Auburn.
Outlook
This game should be a comfortable win for the Crimson Tide with starters out of the game by the late third quarter. However, with an early afternoon start time and the Iron Bowl ahead, there could be a tendency toward a sluggish start.
Even if a slow start for Alabama does occur, the Tide will likely be at least a 40-point favorite. Games like this provide FCS players the opportunity to play on the biggest stage, but at the end of the day, the talent and size disparity is too large.
The Game
Date: Nov. 22
Time: 1 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+
Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium
Series history: First meeting
Last meeting: N/A
The Team
Coach: Chris Wilkerson, fourth season, 13-21 at Eastern Illinois
Offensive coordinator: Kyle Derickson
Defensive coordinator: Andrew Strobel
2024 record: 3-9 (2-6 OVC)
2024 rankings: Total offense (78th in FCS), Total defense (90th in FCS)
Players to Watch
WR Cooper Willman, LB Phoenix Porter, RB Jay Pearson
Top Newcomer:
Charles Kellom- transfer running back from Akron. He had 352 yards at the FBS level last season.
Biggest Question:
Who will win the starting quarterback job?
The School
Location: Charleston, Illinois
Founded: 1895
Enrollment: 8,857
Nickname: Panthers
Colors: Blue and Gray
Mascot: Billy the Panther
The Program
Last time beat Alabama: Never
Last time won OVC: 2013
National championships: One (1978 in Division II)
Playoff Appearances: Two in D-II (1978 and 1980), 16 in Division I FCS (1982, 1983, 1986, 1989, 1995, 1996, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2015)
Conference championships: 19 (1912, 1913, 1914, 1928, 1948, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1995, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2012, 2013)
The Schedule
Aug. 28: Dayton
Sept. 6: at Indiana State
Sept. 13: Illinois State
Sept. 27: at Western Illinois
Oct. 4: Tennessee State
Oct. 11: Gardner Webb
Oct. 18: at Southeast Missouri State
Oct. 25: at Charelston Southern
Nov. 1: UT Martin
Nov. 8: Tennessee Tech
Nov. 15: at Lindenwood
Nov. 22: at Alabama
This is the 11th story in BamaCentral's summer preview series of all 12 regular season opponents for Alabama football in 2025.
- 2025 Alabama Football Opponent Preview, Game 1: Florida State
- 2025 Alabama Football Opponent Preview, Game 2: Louisiana-Monroe
- 2025 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 3: Wisconsin
- 2025 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 4: Georgia
- 2025 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 5: Vanderbilt
- 2025 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 6: Missouri
- 2025 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 7: Tennessee
- 2025 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 8: South Carolina
- 2025 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 9: LSU
- 2025 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 10: Oklahoma