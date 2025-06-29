Bama Central

Former Alabama Defensive Lineman Rips Crimson Tide Coaching Staff

Jeheim Oatis left the Crimson Tide after the first five games of last season and later transferred to Colorado and Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis (91) sacks Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) for a loss but was called for a face mask penalty at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama defeated Georgia 27-24 to claim the SEC Championship. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Former Alabama defensive lineman Jeheim Oatis entered the transfer portal on Oct. 7 after just five games into the 2024 season.

NCAA rules allow a player to redshirt a season if he has only played in four games and Oatis met that mark. A couple of months later on Dec. 16, he committed to Colorado and Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

When Oatis announced that he was leaving the Crimson Tide, he said “This decision did not come easily, but I need to prioritize my future and career. While this season did not unfold the way we had hoped, my love for this school and its incredible fan base remains as strong as ever."

Fast forward to today, Oatis spoke with On3's Pete Nakos and explained that his decision to transfer wasn't only due to playing time, but rather the Crimson Tide's coaches.

“I left Alabama because I came in with coach Saban, I took it to heart," Oatis wrote. "That was one of my biggest dreams: To play in college football for coach Saban and win a ring. The new staff wasn’t for me. And once I found out that they didn’t mess with me, I knew it was time to get up and get out of there.”

Legendary former Alabama head coach Nick Saban retired on Jan. 10, 2024 and UA hired Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer to be his successor two days later. This 48-hour window resulted in several players leaving as they wanted to play for Saban and only Saban.

Oatis started 10 games as a freshman in 2022 and three times in 2023 after battling injuries. He got back to full strength before the 2024 season, but has only recorded two tackles through the first four games and played significantly fewer snaps.

The news of Oatis' departure broke just a couple of hours before a weekly Alabama football press conference. DeBoer spoke on the matter, saying that it had been trending this way for some time.

"The thing you also have to understand is there's other elements to this," DeBeor said. "There's health elements. There's life elements. I love these guys. They work hard, and Jehiem's choices and things, there's reasons for that. He has notified and continues to be in communication here with us.

"We move forward with the guys that really are able to help us win and focus on our program. And as we go through this, I don't want to put finality to it, but I want what's best for all people. And Jehiem's one of 'em."

Oatis now eyes a major role with the Buffaloes this upcoming season.

