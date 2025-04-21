2025 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Fullback/Tight End Robbie Ouzts
The fullback position has not been as much of a factor in the modern game of football as in decades past. Former Alabama tight end Robbie Ouzts, a solid blocker whose playing style hearkens back to those very days, might well try it on for size at the next level.
Ouzts, who spent four seasons in Tuscaloosa, can line up in the backfield or on the line of scrimmage. It's a physical role, to be sure, regardless of which of those ways a team may decide to use him in the NFL (if not both).
While not a more traditional (or, perhaps in this context, modern) receiving tight end, Ouzts can affect games there on shorter routes, including in red zone situations. His physical attributes and blocking capabilities do bring some versatility to the table, as he can contribute on run and pass plays.
Player Info:
- Jersey number: 45
- Position: Fullback/Tight End
- Birthday: September 6, 2002
- Hometown: Rock Hill, South Carolina
- High school: Rock Hill High School
- Recruiting class: 2021
- Recruiting rating: Three-star
- Did he play in an all-star game? No
Accomplishments:
- Hauled in three touchdown catches during his time at Alabama, including in the 2024 season finale against Michigan.
- Established himself as a hard-nosed blocker capable of playing in multiple spots on the field.
- Set a career high in receptions and receiving yards during his final season with the Crimson Tide, with 108 yards on eight catches.
NFL Combine/Pro Day:
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 274 lbs.
Hand: 9 and 3/4"
Arm: 31 and 1/4"
40-yard dash: 4.91
10-yard split: 1.64
Vertical jump: 34"
Broad jump: 9'11"
What They're Saying:
"Ouzts is built like an ironworker who has a squat rack in the garage. He’s compact and muscular but surprisingly athletic in routes and on move blocks. He can align as a wing and fits up blocks with good technique and balance, but he gets discarded by longer opponents. As a lead blocker he sees the run lane like a running back and adjusts well to strike moving targets. He can run routes if needed and should play on kick return, punt cover and field goal teams. A move to fullback will give him a chance to compete for a roster spot."- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com Draft Analyst
Mock Draft:
- The Draft Network has Ouzts as a day three pick
Projection:
- Rounds 6-7/UDFA
The Last Word:
"Some see me as kind of a third tight end, kind of goal-line formation. Some see me as more of a[n] H-back. Some want to use me in 'I' formation type role."- Robbie Ouzts at NFL Combine on position
This is the seventh story in BamaCentral's ongoing series of NFL Draft profiles for former Alabama Crimson Tide players. The preceding six, as well as future entries, can be viewed in the football tab on BamaCentral's website.