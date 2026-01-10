Alabama Adds Mercer Transfer Carmelo O'Neal to 2026 Defense

The Alabama football program's incoming transfer class is adding a former Football Championship Subdivision player whose career ledger includes a past game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Carmelo O'Neal, who played in Tuscaloosa as a Mercer Bear in November of 2024, informed On3 of his commitment to Alabama on Saturday.

O'Neal will have two years' worth of eligibility remaining. The defensive back recorded three total tackles against Alabama as a true freshman, as well as one pass breakup. He logged 56 tackles and two sacks across his stint in Macon to go with 12 pass breakups and a forced fumble.

On3 reports that the expectation is for O'Neal to play cornerback for the Crimson Tide. He is the third defensive addition via the transfer portal for Alabama this offseason, joining forces with defensive lineman Devan Thompkins (USC) and linebacker Caleb Woodson (Virginia Tech). This past season, O'Neal tallied 30 solo tackles.

The Crimson Tide has already lost multiple members of its 2025 secondary to the transfer portal. Both Kameron Howard and Cam Calhoun, former transfer additions to the program, made their official departures via the portal after Alabama's season ended in the Rose Bowl. Howard chose to stay in the Power Four, signing with Boston College.

It's a big step up in competition for O'Neal, who becomes the second player to join the Crimson Tide by way of an FCS school. The other, former North Alabama punter Adam Watford, is a rising senior who is a former FCS All-American.

Alabama's NIL collective also announced the return of defensive back Red Morgan for the 2026 season on Saturday morning. Former Crimson Tide cornerback Domani Jackson, who joined the squad from USC prior to the 2024 season, has no more college eligibility remaining. Fellow defensive back DaShawn Jones is also out of college eligibility.

The Crimson Tide defeated Mercer 52-7 in O'Neal's lone previous appearance in a game in Tuscaloosa. Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe passed for 186 yards and two touchdowns against the Bears' defense, logging a double-digit point total in all but one quarter of the contest. It was the final Alabama victory in what was then a three-game winning streak that would go on to be snapped at Oklahoma on Nov. 23, 2024.

O'Neal is the eighth overall incoming transfer for the Crimson Tide this offseason. The transfer portal window, which officially opened on Jan. 2 (one day following Alabama's blowout loss to Indiana in the Rose Bowl), closes on Jan. 16.

