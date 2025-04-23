Alabama Adds West Virginia Transfer at Position of Need
Alabama picked up a transfer portal commitment Wednesday afternoon at a position of need. West Virginia tight end Jack Sammarco announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide, confirming with a #RollTide on his personal X account.
The 6-6, 240-pound tight end adds some depth at a position that has become thin for Kalen DeBoer. He appeared in all 13 games for the Mountaineers last season, but only had one catch for four yards.
"I think you’re just always looking to find the right person that fits who you are as a program," DeBoer said about adding spring transfer back on April 4. "Someone who can make your team better, our roster better. So we have just a couple scholarships, really, available to us. So we’ll be careful, and they’ve gotta meet all those areas that we feel good about – the culture of our team, the chemistry from within, the work that’s being put in... So we’ll be super careful on what we do with the portal. There are some areas where we do know if we have the right person pop up, we would take advantage of that.”
With multiple injuries at the position, redshirt freshman Jay Lindsay was the only healthy scholarship tight end available for Alabama throughout the spring. Josh Cuevas, Danny Lewis Jr., Marshall Pritchett and transfer Peter Knudson were all injured.
Sammarco entered the portal on April 17 and will have three years of eligibility remaining. He becomes Alabama's 12th transfer portal addition and second at tight end, joining Knudson. Sammarco is the first transfer pickup during the spring portal window. Alabama has not had any players enter the potral since it opened back up on April 16.
SEE ALSO: 2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going