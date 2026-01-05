Alabama Center Parker Brailsford Makes 2026 NFL Draft Decision

Starting Alabama football center Parker Brailsford is declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, he announced via social media Monday morning. The redshirt junior had remaining eligibility, but the 2025 All-SEC honoree will be testing the professional waters instead after two seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Brailsford followed Kalen DeBoer to Alabama from Washington ahead of the 2024 season after the Huskies' offensive line won the Joe Moore Award in 2023. One of the Crimson Tide's offensive captains (along with quarterback Ty Simpson), Brailsford was a consistent presence on a line that had its share of rotations. He played through pain in the latter part of the 2025-26 campaign and got to end his collegiate career by playing in the Rose Bowl.

Alabama has already lost backup center Joseph Ionata to the transfer portal. Fellow offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark, who could play the position, lost the last of his eligibility with the end of this past season.

Brailsford's full statement on forgoing his remaining eligibility for the draft process is as follows:

"First off, I want to thank God for putting me in the position I am today. I am eternally grateful to play the game that I love and have the opportunity to chase my dreams. To my family: I can't thank you all enough for the love and support over the years. Without all the sacrifices you guys made, none of this would be possible. Blessed is an understatement, and I am forever thankful to have you all in my corner. To Coach DeBoer and the entire staff: these last four years have been the best years of my life. Thank you for your commitment to developing me into the best version of myself on and off the field both as a freshman at Washington and these last two years in Tuscaloosa.

"To all my teammates: Thank you for pushing me to become better every single day. We made memories that will last a lifetime, and I will be forever grateful for the bonds we've built together. Thank you to all the fans and the entire University of Alabama community for welcoming me with open arms. This place is truly special and I will forever cherish my time here. With all that being said, I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft in pursuit of my lifelong dream. God bless and Roll Tide!"

