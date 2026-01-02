Alabama Backup Center Opts to Enter Transfer Portal

Alabama redshirt freshman offensive lineman Joe Ionata has entered his name into the transfer portal according to multiple sources.

Ionata enrolled in Tuscaloosa as a 3-star prospect in the Class of 2024, redshirted his first season and played in all 14 games in 2025 in a reserve and special teams role. He served as backup center to starters Parker Brailsford and backup Geno VanDeMark in 2025. VanDeMark is out of eligibility, but Brailsford has one more season in college if he chooses to remain in school. Ionata's decision to enter the portal may indicate Brailsford choosing to return to Tuscaloosa for a redshirt senior year.

Ionata is out of Calvary Christian in Clearwater Fla. He commits Alabama over offers from Florida, Miami and Ole Miss and has a father, Joey, who was an All-American offensive lineman for the Florida State Seminoles in the 1980s.

Ionata becomes the eighth Alabama player to enter the transfer portal, following wide receiver Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton, defensive back Kameron Howard, offensive lineman Roq Montgomery, running back Richard Young, wide receiverJaylen Mbakwe and offensive lineman Olaus Alinen.

Barring NFL Draft decisions and more transfer portal additions the Crimson Tide currently has a number of offensive lineman on the roster for 2025, Casey Poe, Mal Waldrep, Michael Carrol, Micah DeBose, William Sanders, Parker Brailsford, Kadyn Proctor, Wilkin Formby, Arkel Anugwom, Jackson Lloyd with incoming freshman Bryson Cooley, Chris Booker, Bear Fretwell, and Tyrell Miller.

The transfer portal officially opens on Friday, Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes.

Ionata will have three years of eligibility remaining.