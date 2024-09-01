Alabama Coaches Announce Players of the Week for Western Kentucky Win
After perhaps the most anticipated football season opener in Alabama Crimson Tide history on Saturday evening, it's safe to say that the 63-0 victory over Western Kentucky lived up to the never-ending offseason hype.
This was the first game of the Kalen DeBoer era, as the former AP Coach of the Year from Washington filled the shoes of legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban, after the seven-time national champion's (six at Alabama) retirement on Jan. 10.
DeBoer's coaching staff is nearly entirely different from the Crimson Tide's group of assistants last season. This year's group showed a lot of promise with their units on Saturday and over the past few days, and the coaching staff named the players of the week on Sunday.
- Offense/Skill: Quarterback Jalen Milroe
- Offense/Power: Offensive Guard Tyler Booker
- Offense/Scout: Offensive Lineman Graham Roten
- Special Teams: Punter James Burnip
- Defense/Skill: Defensive Back Keon Sabb
- Defense/Power: Jihaad Campbell
- Defense/Scout: Kolby Peavy
- Special Teams/Scout: Jay Loper
This is a weekly honor, meaning that these players stood out during the game and the practices leading up to the dominant win over Western Kentucky.
Of this group listed above, five of them were starters or played a significant amount of snaps.
Milroe, a co-captain, had a very solid outing, as he completed 7-of-9 pass attempts for 200 yards (22.2 yards per completion) and three touchdowns. The dual-threat also logged 10 carries for 79 yards and two more scores. Milroe's evening ended in the third quarter as Alabama was up by a decisive 56-0 at the time.
Booker, a co-captain, helped pave the way for the Crimson Tide to rush for 334 yards and six rushing touchdowns. Booker was also a part of a front-five that allowed just one sack last night. Last season, Alabama finished in the bottom-10 in FBS in sacks allowed, so this was a good first impression.
Burnip, who is on the Ray Guy watch list, which is an annual award given to the nation's best punter, had a couple of big boots on Saturday evening as he logged 152 yards on three punts (50.7 average), including a long of 54 yards.
Sabb, who transferred from Michigan this offseason, made an immediate impact for Alabama, as he hauled in not one but two interceptions in the first quarter alone! His early success gave Hilltoppers quarterback TJ Finley the idea to stop throwing towards him for practically the rest of the evening.
Simply put, Campbell was all over the field on Saturday night. His impact seemed to be felt on nearly every snap. Campbell tied fellow linebacker Deontae Lawson for the team lead in tackles with nine, including one for loss.