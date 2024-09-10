Alabama Coaches Assess Jalen Milroe's Play Through First Two Games
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Jalen Milroe came into the 2024 season as one of the favorites for the Heisman trophy. The Alabama quarterback finished sixth last year in his first season as starter.
Through two games, Milroe has scored nine total touchdowns, which would put him on pace for 54 in the regular season alone. He had 35 combined touchdowns through the air and on the ground in 13 starts last season. So the redshirt junior has put up some early Heisman-type numbers, but stats don't always tell the full story.
Alabama's two main offensive minds, head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan, shared their thoughts on Milroe's performance through the small sample size of the first two games after getting to look at film.
"He did some nice things the other night in terms of avoiding some rush and creating some plays," Sheridan said Monday. "I think there's other times we're looking for him to try to get the ball out of his hands when there are opportunities that present themselves that way. I don't think any two plays are the same. I think every situation, you're just continuing to try to teach and point out opportunities to just stay away from some negative plays that way. Sometimes, there's not much the quarterback can do. But in the opportunities where we fell like maybe he could have made a different choice or decision, we just talk through that. Obviously these are split-second decisions... He's been receptive to that and acknowledges and recognizes each and every game opportunities for improvement. I thought there was a lot great moments for him in that regard in the game as well."
Milroe was facing a lot of pressure on Saturday against South Florida as the Crimson Tide's offensive line continued shuffling players due to injury. He was sacked three times and faced three other quarterback hurries. Sheridan acknowledged some of the issues with the offensive line but that he also wants to see some better decision-making.
"This week he made more strides with checking protections with confidence," DeBoer said. "We can continue to work on that. He had to run around a little bit at times more than we’d like, but there’s a number of factors at play. It’s not just the offensive line, it’s the whole group."
DeBoer has liked the way Milroe has stepped up in the pocket to find a receiver while on the move on some of his touchdown throws like his pass to Kobe Prentice against South Florida or the touchdown to Kendrick Law in Week 1 below.
"I think eyes downfield and playing that game that he can play because people are worried about his legs where he can run and take off or he can draw the attention to them and throw it," DeBoer said. "I think that’s been great. When we give him looks where he can make decisions, because there’s a lot of times, two, three choices that he can make. Whether it’s throw a ball to a perimeter, running a running play, he may even keep it. I think he’s getting better with every rep that we do, whether it’s in practice or the games, you’re seeing that show up. We want those options because he can do it with his arms and his legs."
Milroe has 394 passing yards and 81 rushing yards in the first two games. He only attempted nine passes in the season opener against Western Kentucky because the offense kept hitting explosive plays that shortened drives. But Saturday provided more of an opportunity to see Milroe's growth under the new staff while the playbook was still probably paired down.
The Alabama quarterback has developed a connection with freshman receiver Ryan Williams, who leads the team in receptions (six), yards (207) and touchdowns. The fourth-quarter touchdown between Milroe and Williams kickstarted the Tide's 21-point run over the final six minutes to pull away from USF.
"The throw, the touchdown to Ryan Williams, that opportunity to just rip it out there. That’s something, I think when we started in spring ball, when we started I think we saw it in fall camp when he’s getting more comfortable," DeBoer said. "Not just confidence in yourself, confidence in the guys that are around you. I think that’s the key, and he’s developing that."
