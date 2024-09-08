How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin; Week 3 College Football TV Schedule
Alabama has won its first two games under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, but the Crimson Tide will face its first road test of the season this weekend at Wisconsin.
The Crimson Tide and Badgers don't have a long history on the gridiron, but this game is part of Alabama's recent scheduling initiative with more home-and-home matchups with Power Four teams. Wisconsin will play the return game in Tuscaloosa next season.
Both teams are undefeated but didn't play well against their Week 2 opponents. Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's matchup between Alabama and Wisconsin, plus the entire
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at Wisconsin
Who: Alabama (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at Wisconsin (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m. CT
Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin
TV: Fox
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to kickoff.
SiriusXM: 82
Series: Tied 1-1
Last meeting: Alabama and Wisconsin met in the 2015 season opener for the at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Derrick Henry kicked off his Heisman campaign with a 147-yard, three-touchdown performance as the Crimson Tide rolled over the Badgers 35-17.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide beat South Florida 42-16 at home. The final score doesn't reflect the quality of the game. Alabama only held a one-point lead at 14-13 heading into the fourth quarter before scoring 21 unanswered points over the final six minutes. Jalen Milroe had two touchdowns through the air and two more touchdowns on the ground.
Last time out, Wisconsin: The Badgers also struggled with their Week 2 opponent. Wisconsin only held a touchdown lead over South Dakota heading into the final quarter, but Badger running back Chez Mellusi scored a touchdown with 7:41 to put the game away. Wisconsin won, 27-13.
Full Week 3 Schedule
(All times ET)
Thursday, Sept. 12
7:30 p.m. | Northwestern State at South Alabama | ESPN
7:30 p.m | Arizona State at Texas State | ESPN+
Friday, Sept. 13
7 p.m. | UNLV at Kansas | ESPN
8 p.m. | No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State | FOX
Saturday, Sept. 14
12 p.m. | No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin | FOX
12 p.m. | Arkansas State at No. 17 Michigan | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | No. 13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa | ESPN2
12 p.m. | No. 16 LSU at South Carolina | ABC
12 p.m. | Louisiana Tech at NC State | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Central Michigan at Illinois | Peacock
12 p.m. | Memphis at Florida State | ESPN
12 p.m. | Cincinnati at Miami (OH) | ESPNU
12 p.m. | North Texas at Texas Tech | FS1
12 p.m. | Central Connecticut State at Saint Francis (PA) | NEC Front Row
12 p.m. | Lehigh at LIU | NEC Front Row
12 p.m. | North Greenville at The Citadel | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Mercyhurst at Robert Morris | ESPN+
12:30 p.m. | Marist at Lafayette | ESPN+
12:45 p.m. | No. 24 Boston College at No. 6 Missouri | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Massachusetts at Buffalo | CBS Sports Network
1 p.m. | Delaware at North Carolina A&T | FloSports
1 p.m. | Stony Brook at Fordham | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Western Illinois at Illinois State | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Georgetown at Sacred Heart | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Virginia-Lynchburg at Presbyterian | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at Temple | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Charleston Southern at Richmond | FloSports
2 p.m. | Holy Cross at Bryant | FloSports
2 p.m. | Idaho State at North Dakota | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Duquesne at Youngstown State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Stetson at Furman | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Wagner at Delaware State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Morehead State at Montana | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Morehouse at Howard | CNBC
3:30 p.m. | No. 18 Notre Dame at Purdue | CBS
3:30 p.m. | No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State | FOX
3:30 p.m. | Ball State at No. 10 Miami | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | Tulane at No. 15 Oklahoma | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | VMI at Georgia Tech | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Texas A&M at Florida | ABC
3:30 p.m. | Prairie View A&M at Michigan State | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Nevada at Minnesota | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Washington State at Washington | Peacock
3:30 p.m. | West Virginia at Pittsburgh | ESPN2
3:30 p.m. | Morgan State at Ohio | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Monmouth at Maine | FloSports
3:30 p.m. | Towson at Villanova | FloSports
4 p.m. | Troy at Iowa | FS1
4 p.m. | App State at East Carolina | ESPNU
4 p.m. | Hampton at Norfolk State | ESPN+
4 p.m. | UAlbany at Idaho | ESPN+
4 p.m. | South Dakota at Portland State | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Abilene Christian at Northern Colorado | ESPN+
4:15 p.m. | UAB at Arkansas | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | No. 12 Utah at Utah State | CBS Sports Network
5:30 p.m. | North Dakota State at ETSU | ESPN+
6 p.m. | UConn at Duke | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Virginia Tech at Old Dominion | ESPN+
6 p.m. | FIU at FAU | ESPN+
6 p.m. | UTEP at Liberty | ESPN+
6 p.m. | South Carolina State at Georgia Southern | ESPN+
6 p.m. | North Carolina Central at North Carolina | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Colgate at Akron | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Gardner-Webb at Charlotte | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Campbell at Rhode Island | FloSports
6 p.m. | William & Mary at Wofford | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Western Carolina at Elon | FloSports
6 p.m. | Stonehill at New Hampshire | FloSports
6 p.m. | West Georgia at Eastern Kentucky | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Mercer at Chattanooga | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Dayton at Indiana State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Merrimack at Bucknell | ESPN+
6:30 p.m. | No. 5 Ole Miss at Wake Forest | The CW Network
6:30 p.m. | Bethune-Cookman at Western Michigan | ESPN+
7 p.m. | UTSA at No. 2 Texas | ESPN
7 p.m. | Vanderbilt at Georgia State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Jacksonville State at Eastern Michigan | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Kennesaw State at San José State | truTV/Max
7 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Hawai'i at Sam Houston | ESPN+
7 p.m. | South Florida at Southern Miss | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Austin Peay at Central Arkansas | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Lindenwood at Missouri State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Mississippi Valley State at Murray State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Augustana (SD) at South Dakota State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Incarnate Word at Southern Illinois | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Alabama State at Samford | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Tennessee State | HBCUGO
7 p.m. | Southern at Jackson State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Edward Waters at Alcorn State | SWAC Digital Network
7 p.m. | North Alabama at UT Martin | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Grambling State at Texas A&M-Commerce | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Louisiana Christian at Houston Christian | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Weber State at Lamar | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Eastern Washington at Southeastern Louisiana | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Georgetown (KY) at Alabama A&M | SWAC Digital Network
7:30 p.m. | No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky | ABC
7:30 p.m. | New Mexico at Auburn | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | Toledo at Mississippi State | ESPNU
7:30 p.m. | Indiana at UCLA | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Northern Iowa at No. 23 Nebraska | Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m. | Air Force at Baylor | FS1
7:30 p.m. | Colorado at Colorado State | CBS
7:30 p.m. | UCF at TCU | FOX
7:30 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at Northwestern | Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m. | Indiana Wesleyan at Valparaiso | ESPN+
7:45 p.m. | Kent State at No. 7 Tennessee | SEC Network
8 p.m. | Maryland at Virginia | ACC Network
8 p.m. | Rice at Houston | ESPN+
8 p.m. | UC Davis at Southern Utah | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Western Oregon at Cal Poly | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Stephen F. Austin at McNeese | ESPN+
9 p.m. | BYU at Wyoming | CBS Sports Network
9 p.m. | Northern Arizona at Utah Tech | ESPN+
9 p.m. | Nicholls at Sacramento State | ESPN+
10:30 p.m. | San Diego State at California | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | New Mexico State at Fresno State | truTV/Max