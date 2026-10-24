Alabama Defensive Back Suspended for Second Time in as Many Seasons

Alabama defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. has been suspended for a team rules violation, per UA.

This news comes out one hour before the No. 13 Crimson Tide kicks off against Texas A&M. He wasn't featured on the availability report on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, but was declared out on Saturday.

Kirkpatrick is listed as a reserve strong safety and Husky on the depth chart, but now things have changed before the Tide faces the Aggies. Sophomore Ivan Taylor should see an increase in snaps at strong safety behind starter Keon Sabb and the same is said for Chuck McDonald III behind starting Husky Red Morgan.

The junior has seen time in all seven games thus far, logging five tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

Kirkpatrick was put under investigation by the University of Alabama on Nov. 2, 2025, after being charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, one count of attempting to elude and speeding. He was "indefinitely suspended" by head coach Kalen DeBoer one day later, and he never played during the remainder of last season, including the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff.

Kirkpatrick Jr. appeared in all of Alabama's first eight games of last season before his suspension, totaling nine tackles. He recorded a tackle for loss and forced a fumble during the Crimson Tide's 73-0 win over Louisiana Monroe in Week 2. The then-sophomore was also ejected during that game for targeting.

Kirkpatrick is an Alabama legacy. He is the son of the former All-American and NFL standout Dre Kirkpatrick Sr. The former first-round NFL Draft pick played at UA from 2009-11, helping the Crimson Tide to its first two National Championship victories of the Nick Saban era. Kirkpatrick Sr. played in the NFL for 10 years, including eight with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kirkpatrick Jr. is one of 10 Alabama players ruled out for Saturday's Homecoming contest against the Aggies:

Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR

Desmond Umeozulu, LB

Cayden Jones, LB

Nick Sherman, DB

Jeremiah Beaman, DL

Terrance Green, DL

Zabien Brown, DB

EJ Crowell, RB

Racin Delgatty, OL

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., DB

The Crimson Tide has dropped back-to-back games for the first time since 2013. Alabama is now treating every game as if it's the College Football Playoff, as no three-loss program has ever made the current 12-team field.

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