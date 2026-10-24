Alabama Football Injury Updates against Texas A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama will be without several key players for the Crimson Tide's homecoming matchup against Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon.

Team captain and leading receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams will miss the second straight game while dealing with both a lower body and head injury. Both him and defensive lineman Terrance Green were ruled out on Wednesday's availability report. Center Racin Delgatty was officially ruled out on Saturday afternoon. Outside linebacker Desmond Umeozulu is out for the fifth game in a row.

Defensive back Zabien Brown and running back EJ Crowell both got injured in the loss to Tennessee and are unavailable to play as well. Junior Dre Kirkpatrick did not appear on any of the reports during the week, but was ruled "out" on the pregame availability report.

Texas A&M has three players ruled out and senior defensive end Anto Saka is a game-time decision.

Alabama is hoping to get through this game against Aggies with as few injuries as possible before it heads into its lone bye week.

The final pregame availability report will come out at approximately 1 p.m., and this story will be updated throughout the game with any other injuries that occurring during play.

Pregame availability report

Alabama's Final Pregame Availability Report

Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR — Out

Desmond Umeozulu, LB — Out

Cayden Jones, LB — Out

Nick Sherman, DB — Out

Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out

Terrance Green, DL — Out

Zabien Brown, DB — Out

EJ Crowell, RB — Out

Racin Delgatty, OL — Out

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.–– Out

Texas A&M's Final Pregame Availability Report

Terry Bussey, WR — Out

Kelshaun Johnson, WR — Out

Blake Ivy, OL — Out

Anto Saka, DE — Game-time decision

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