Alabama Football Injury Updates against Texas A&M
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TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama will be without several key players for the Crimson Tide's homecoming matchup against Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon.
Team captain and leading receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams will miss the second straight game while dealing with both a lower body and head injury. Both him and defensive lineman Terrance Green were ruled out on Wednesday's availability report. Center Racin Delgatty was officially ruled out on Saturday afternoon. Outside linebacker Desmond Umeozulu is out for the fifth game in a row.
Defensive back Zabien Brown and running back EJ Crowell both got injured in the loss to Tennessee and are unavailable to play as well. Junior Dre Kirkpatrick did not appear on any of the reports during the week, but was ruled "out" on the pregame availability report.
Texas A&M has three players ruled out and senior defensive end Anto Saka is a game-time decision.
Alabama is hoping to get through this game against Aggies with as few injuries as possible before it heads into its lone bye week.
The final pregame availability report will come out at approximately 1 p.m., and this story will be updated throughout the game with any other injuries that occurring during play.
Pregame availability report
Alabama's Final Pregame Availability Report
- Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR — Out
- Desmond Umeozulu, LB — Out
- Cayden Jones, LB — Out
- Nick Sherman, DB — Out
- Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out
- Terrance Green, DL — Out
- Zabien Brown, DB — Out
- EJ Crowell, RB — Out
- Racin Delgatty, OL — Out
- Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.–– Out
Texas A&M's Final Pregame Availability Report
- Terry Bussey, WR — Out
- Kelshaun Johnson, WR — Out
- Blake Ivy, OL — Out
- Anto Saka, DE — Game-time decision
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_