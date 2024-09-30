Alabama Defensive Coordinator Says Diego Pavia is 'A Real Baller'
The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide heads to Nashville this week as they'll take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first SEC road game of the season. Alabama is coming off an emotional win over the Georgia Bulldogs but must move quickly into this week's task as the 2024 Vanderbilt team looks a bit different than in the past.
That difference starts at the quarterback position as Diego Pavia followed his New Mexico State offensive coordinator, Tim Beck, to Nashville giving the 'Dores a new identity.
"This team is playing with a lot of energy," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. "You look at the sideline, you look at the level of competitive attitude that those guys play with. I think you see that come from their quarterback. The dude is a real baller. He's physical. He's tough. He makes the non-traditional play out on the field numerous times so he's going to certainly be challenging for us when you look at an option-style offense and the way their quarterback certainly navigates their offense."
Pavia was no stranger to SEC success as he threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns for New Mexico State in their historic win over the Auburn Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium last season. He's managed 721 yards and six touchdowns without an interception through four games this season while also adding 279 yards and another two touchdown on the ground.
"You can tell there's a confidence from the rest of his teammates that I think he breathes into their football team. You see it on the sideline when you watch live copies, the defense feeds into it, the whole team is into it and they play with a great bit of enthusiasm and chemistry and we've got to do a great job of going from a game that had a lot of attention and a lot of momentum swings and found a way to win to do the same thing over and over again."
The Commodores are 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in the SEC but they've been in each game till the very end. Vanderbilt got a Power 4 win over Virginia Tech in overtime in the season opener, lost to conference contender Missouri in overtime on the road and fell to Georgia State by three in the final seconds. Vanderbilt enjoyed the week off this past week and now welcomes its biggest test of the year.