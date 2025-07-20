Alabama LB Deontae Lawson 'Blessed,' Eager to Return to Field in 2025
ATLANTA— Alabama football's game against Oklahoma last November 23 could not have gone worse in many respects. An upset 24-3 loss ultimately kept the Crimson Tide from the College Football Playoff, but it also cost Alabama a veteran linebacker because Deontae Lawson tore his ACL.
Before the injury, Lawson might have jumped ship and made a move to the NFL this year. Instead, the redshirt senior is back, harboring no bitterness about a pathway which might've been and considering himself blessed. He said as much this past Wednesday at SEC Media Days.
"Everyone knows what I've been going through, but I'm just blessed and highly favored, and just fortunate to be here," Lawson said. His recovery has progressed in a far enough way that he rated himself a nine out of 10 Wednesday and expects to be in game shape for the team's Aug. 30 opener.
He recorded 76 total tackles with two sacks last fall prior to going down during the Tide's penultimate regular season game. Lawson is the only returning captain heading into Kalen DeBoer's second season as coach, a leadership role he does not take for granted.
"Hearing it from me is different than hearing it from the coach," Lawson said of providing guidance for his teammates. "We take that into consideration. It's been pretty smooth, though. The other guys are all in and willing to learn as much as they can. It's great when you have guys in the room... willing to learn."
Lawson is ready to step up in the absence of Jihaad Campbell, who did depart for the NFL, and is especially excited now that defensive coordinator Kane Wommack's 4-2-5 system is not a new concept anymore.
"Coach Wommack, 4-2-5 scheme, where the linebackers have the most production, guy like me love[s] that," Lawson said. "The biggest thing was getting reps. I'm talking about game reps." The result of getting those reps, in his view? A faster, more adept playmaking defensive group.
He did not shy away from the possibility that, had he spent the entirety of last season healthy, it could have been his last in a college uniform. As it stands, Lawson is one of Alabama's most important returning players, a status that is not completely due to Campbell's exit.
"No doubt, it definitely did [play a role]. Wasn't a light injury whatsoever," he said. "I had full faith in the Alabama medical staff. Dr. [Lyle] Cain, he did my surgery, he worked with me for a couple years. It's just a sense of comfort, I'll say, when you know you have guys around you that love you and they'll take care of you." Lawson said some of Cain's work goes unnoticed.
A torn ACL, as Lawson alluded to, is no joke. It is one of the most dreaded sports injuries. Recovery and rehab take on major importance. Lawson has met his head-on, giving part of the credit to director of football rehabilitation Jeremy Gsell.
"It's always difficult when you love this game so much and it's just gone that quick," Lawson said. "You can't feel sorry for yourself... Jeremy Gsell, that's my guy, man... He's like that father figure in the medical room. I think it has been great, definitely not easy."
There's a refrain that nothing worth doing is ever easy. In embarking on such difficult endeavors, it is often a benefit of tantamount importance to have someone truly invested in those processes. Gsell has been one of those people for Lawson.
"He's [Gsell] just such a genuine guy. He cares. Just come in, every day, in the morning. If I'm not having the best morning, he can tell instantly, I'm not smiling like I usually am. He'll make sure I get my things done and also, he'll put a smile on my face before I leave. Much love for him."
Lawson pointed to his faith and those who care about him as some of his primary motivators. Getting back on the field in August after tearing an ACL in late November is no miniscule feat. Someone who does it is going to be a very motivated person.
"It just makes you wanna get up and just go extra," he said. "Just stay the course, keep your head down, every day's not gonna be pretty. But it's a rainbow at the end."
That rainbow is closing in. The Crimson Tide faces Florida State in just over a month to kick off the 2025 campaign. A big season from Lawson will enhance his NFL prospects significantly, but his primary goal in the immediate future is to raise a national championship trophy.
"Everyone, when they come here, or when they come to any SEC school, they have the dreams and aspirations of playing in the league," he said. "I had to look past that... The relationships that you need, just being able to do things other than football, but also, everyone has the dream.
"I'm just excited that I'm able to get a chance to win a national championship, because I remember that was something that I said when I first came to Alabama. That I wanted to be a champion before I left. I still have the opportunity in front of me."