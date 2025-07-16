Alabama's Deontae Lawson on Thomas Castellanos: 'I Won't Forget What He Said'
ATLANTA— When Alabama opens its season at Florida State on Aug. 30, there is going to be some extra heat on the matchup owing to comments made last month by Seminoles quarterback Thomas Castellanos. Returning Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson is on notice.
"I won't forget what he said," Lawson said Wednesday at SEC Media Days. "None of the talk matters. None of anything matters other than what happens in between them lines. Obviously, fired up, I'm fired up just to be able to play again."
Castellanos, who transferred from Boston College after an underwhelming 2024 campaign, said he did not envision Alabama being able to stop him in the absence of former head coach Nick Saban. The game will be Lawson's first since tearing his ACL against Oklahoma last November.
As a linebacker (and the team's only returning captain from the 2024 season), Lawson is in a position to voice his displeasure with Castellanos using more than just words. Ty Simpson can outduel him. Kadyn Proctor can punish his defensive line. But Lawson can storm the pocket and hit him.
"I wouldn't say [it gives] extra motivation, but it's definitely on the back of your mind," said Lawson with a smile. "I definitely noticed it. How can you miss it?... All disrespect will be addressed accordingly. I'll stand on that right there."
Despite the fact that these two schools haven't met since 2017 and were closely intertwined in playoff talks during the 2023 season, Castellanos has managed to take over the narrative surrounding this year's game. He's a confident, unapologetic player, something Lawson seems to understand.
"Obviously, people are going to say what makes them feel the most confident," Lawson said. "We'll see when the game gets here. And we'll prepare and make sure we're ready for August 30. And we'll see him when he gets here."
The contest is important to the home side for reasons beyond being the season opener. Florida State was 2-10 last year. Castellanos himself needs a statement performance early to establish himself as the cornerstone of the team's rebuild. If he wanted to paint a target on his own back as a precursor to attempting to make such a statement, he couldn't have done much better.