Alabama Football 2024 Preseason Superlatives
The Alabama football season will officially kick off on Saturday when the Crimson Tide takes on Western Kentucky inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Before Alabama takes the field, here are some preseason predictions for superlatives on the 2024 team.
Offensive MVP- Jalen Milroe
The success of an offense as a whole often relies on the individual success of a quarterback, and it will be no different with Jalen Milroe. Under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, Milroe will now have the chance to operate in an offense that will be more suited to his skillset.
Milroe threw for over 2,800 yards last season with another 531 on the ground and 35 combined touchdowns. I think it's fair to say Milroe was the offensive MVP in 2023 and will likely be the same in 2024.
Defensive MVP- Malachi Moore
Alabama is extremely inexperienced in the secondary. Malachi Moore is the only returning player with experience at Alabama. He has had an up-and-down career with the Crimson Tide, starting as a true freshman before seeing his playing time dwindle the next season while dealing with an injury. He worked his way back into a full starting spot by 2023, finishing the season with 48 tackles and an interception.
"With Malachi, you see an experienced guy that's made plays in big-time games, so he's got the trust and the respect of the locker room," Alabama defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist said.
Moore is looked to as a leader for the whole team, but especially in the secondary. As the anchor on the back end of the defense, I predict Moore will lead Alabama in interceptions this season and be a key piece for communication and production in the secondary.
Top Receiver- Kendrick Law
Kendrick Law is slated for a breakout year in his junior season. Law was consistently praised as a hard worker by Nick Saban, but that didn't always translate into on-field success throughout his first two seasons. He has just 237 total receiving yards and no touchdowns in his career.
Law has drawn a lot of buzz from the current coaching staff, and this will be his year to become a starter at receiver. Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan has talked about the versatility Law brings to an offense. Milroe and Law have a strong connection on and off the field. I think we will definitely see Law score his first touchdown (or two or 10) this season. I believe he and Washington transfer Germie Bernard will both be top targets for Alabama this season, with Law getting the slight edge.
Top Rusher- Justice Haynes
Alabama has a dynamic duo at running back with junior Jam Miller and sophomore Justice Haynes. Both had to wait their turn behind a pair of senior backs last season. Haynes and Miller took turns taking first team reps whenever the media was able to view practice during fall camp.
Sheridan said you have to be able to play mutliple running backs in today's college football to keep guys fresh. I don't think either player is going to get significantly more reps than the other, but I predict Haynes will finish with the most rushing yards and touchdowns by the end of the season.
Top Tackler- Deontae Lawson
This pick isn't exactly going out on a limb as Deontae Lawson finished second on the team with 67 tackles a season ago, behind only Caleb Downs. He had 51 tackles his freshman season in 2022.
Lawson was voted one of the team captains before the season and is looked at as the quarterback of the defense in the middle of the field. He will be Alabama's defensive player that wears the in-helmet communication and has to relay the information to the rest of the defense. In defensive coordinator Kane Wommack’s 4-2-5 scheme, Lawson will have plenty of opportunities to make plays.
Rookie of the Year- Ryan Williams
If this award was given out on preseason hype alone, Ryan Williams would definitely get the nod. The five-star wide receiver has drawn rave reviews from his teammates and coaches alike throughout fall camp.
Williams likely won't start right away but will instantly be in the mix for playing time at wide receiver. The freshman flashed his big-play ability in Alabama's fall scrimmages, and if that translates over into the real games during the season, Williams could have a big year.
See also:
How to Watch: Western Kentucky at Alabama; Full Week 1 College Football TV Schedule
How Expanded CFP is Impacting Alabama Depth Chart Decisions in Week 1