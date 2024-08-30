Bama Central

Mary Saban Pasko, Nick Saban's Mother, Dies at 92

Katie Windham

Nov 30, 2019; Auburn, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Mary Saban Pasko, the mother of retired Alabama football coach Nick Saban, has died at the age of 92 a source confirms to BamaCentral.

Pasko was born in Michigan, but spent the majority of her life in West Virginia, where she met and married Nick Saban Sr. They had two children Dene Thompson and Nick Saban Jr. The couple owned and operated a gas station in West Virginia, where Saban learned valuable lessons that he often shared throughout his coaching career.

She was seen in the Saban family suite close to the press box inside Bryant-Denny Stadium at Alabama football games in recent years. She was described as "an avid sports fan" in her obituary.

Pasko remarried after her first husband's passing in the 1970s, rekindling a rekindling a friendship with Bobby Pasko according to her obituary in The Tuscaloosa News. She moved ot Birmingham after Bobby passed away. She is survived by her two children, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. One of her grandchildren, Kristen Saban, posted a picture of Pasko on her Instagram story Thursday evening with the "Heaven by Noon.”

According to the obituary, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to Nick’s Kids Foundation at nickskidsfoundation.org or by mail at 1130 University Blvd. Ste. B9-201, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 in lieu of flowers.

