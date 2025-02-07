Alabama Football Announces Date, Opponent for 2025 Homecoming Game
Alabama football announced on Friday morning that next season's homecoming game will be on Nov. 15 against Oklahoma, per Yea Alabama, the Crimson Tide's NIL collective.
Next season's homecoming weekend for the Crimson Tide will have the unofficial theme of revenge as the Sooners stomped Alabama 24-3 in Norman, Okla. this past season. It was the first time that Alabama did not score an offensive touchdown in a game since Nov. 5, 2011.
The Crimson Tide and Sooners will meet for the eighth time in series history and first time on homecoming. Alabama owns an 89-13-1 (.878) all-time record on homecoming, including a current 21-game winning streak dating back to 2001.
This will be head coach Kalen DeBoer's second homecoming at Alabama. The first featured last season's dominant 34-0 victory over Missouri on Oct. 26, 2024. As the date implies, 2025 homecoming weekend is a bit later than previous years, especially since it's the Crimson Tide's penultimate game of SEC play.
Another reason that next season's homecoming will be different than the past couple is due to former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe's departure for the NFL Draft. The Crimson Tide has a decision to make next season as to who will be the Week 1 starting quarterback. There will be a competition this spring between redshirt junior Ty Simpson, redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell.
The winner of the quarterback battle could be decided during the A-Day spring scrimmage, which Alabama previously announced would be on April 12.
Alabama's Football 2025 Schedule
(TV channels and kickoff times have not been released yet)
- Week 1 (Aug. 30): at Florida State Seminoles
- Week 2 (Sept. 6): vs. Louisiana Monroe Warhawks
- Week 3 (Sept. 13): vs. Wisconsin Badgers
- Week 4 (Sept. 20): OPEN
- Week 5 (Sept. 27): at Georgia Bulldogs
- Week 6 (Oct. 4): vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
- Week 7 (Oct. 11): at Missouri Tigers
- Week 8 (Oct. 18): vs. Tennessee Volunteers
- Week 9 (Oct. 25): at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Week 10 (Nov. 1): OPEN
- Week 11 (Nov. 8): vs. LSU Tigers
- Week 12: (Nov. 15): vs. Oklahoma Sooners (homecoming)
- Week 13 (Nov. 22): vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers
- Week 14 (Nov. 29): at Auburn Tigers