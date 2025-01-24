Alabama Football Announces Date for 2025 A-Day Spring Scrimmage
Alabama football will host its annual A-Day spring game on April 12, per Yea Alabama's Aaron Suttles.
The A-Day game is Alabama's yearly spring scrimmage that is open to the public, and it serves as the 15th and final practice of spring football.
This will be head coach Kalen DeBoer's second A-Day. More than 72,000 fans showed up to his inaugural spring game, and he's looking forward to this April.
“Obviously it’s well supported, and that’s what you get at Alabama, and I know that would be the case again this year as it was for us in year one,” DeBoer said in a press release. “It was a great time to just cap off the first spring together. But I think for me every spring game, or in this case, the A-Day game, it’s, to me, a really important practice for us. You know, you only get 15 in the spring, and so every day matters. So we’ll use that again in that evaluation and continue to improve.”
After Jalen Milroe's departure for the NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide has a decision to make next season as to who will be the Week 1 starting quarterback. Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell are the current scholarship quarterbacks on the Alabama roster.
A-Day will be a great way for fans to see each of these candidates in action. It's also an exciting glimpse of the future as 18 incoming freshmen already on campus who aim to see snaps in the spring game.
Perhaps the most notable part of A-Day comes off the field as the most recent Alabama captains––Jalen Milroe, Tyler Booker, Deontae Lawson and Malachi Moore––will place their hand and foot in Crimson Tide eternity at the Walk of Champions.
"First of all, to have the hands and the cleats forever remembered in cement there, as part of campus, that’s a big deal," DeBoer said in the press release. "And then to have it attended the way it is and have so many people there, too, that are excited about that moment and recognizing the captains from the team before, it’s a big deal. It’s awesome.”