Alabama Football at Florida State Injury Updates

Updating who's in and who's out as the Crimson Tide matches up with the Seminoles in Tallahassee.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.–– Alabama knows it will be without redshirt senior nose tackle Tim Keenan III and senior running back Jam Miller for Saturday's season opener at Florida State, but other than that, the Crimson Tide is expected to be at full strength.

BamaCentral will provide injury updates throughout the game and include postgame comments from the head coach if necessary.

Pre-game updates

  • As expected, right guard Jaeden Roberts is a full go in warmups after dealing with a concussion the final few weeks of fall camp. He is listed as an OR on the depth chart along side Geno VanDeMark.
  • Wide receiver Jalen Hale, who missed all of last season with a leg injury, was going through warmups for the Crimson Tide. He posted a video on his personal social media account Friday talking about his comeback. "I have waited a whole year for this moment. To run out that tunnel with my family pads on ready play this game we love so much," Hale said in the post.

