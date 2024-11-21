Alabama Football at Oklahoma Official Injury Report
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Prior to this season, the Southeastern Conference recently implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 7 Alabama football will play its seventh SEC matchup of the season on the road against Oklahoma at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC/ESPN+.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.
Alabama and Oklahoma injury report:
Alabama Initial Availability Report: Wednesday, Nov. 20
- Keon Sabb, DB – Out
- Cole Adams, WR – Out
- Que Robinson, LB – Out
Oklahoma Initial Availability Report: Wednesday, Nov. 20
- Jayden Gibson, WR – Out
- Nic Anderson, WR – Out
- Andrel Anthony, WR – Out
- Gentry Williams, DB – Out
- Kendel Dolby, DB – Out
- Geirean Hatchett, OL – Out
- Jacob Sexton, OL – Out
- Jake Taylor, OL – Out
- Deion Burks, WR – Doubtful
- Jovantae Barnes, RB – Questionable
- Joshua Bates, OL – Questionable
This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.
Prior to the injury report's official release, Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer announced during Monday's press conference that defensive back Keon Sabb would be out for the rest of the season due to a foot injury he suffered against Tennessee. Sabb hadn't played since after the Third Saturday in October and DeBoer knew he'd miss a good chunk of time shortly after the game. This was the only injury DeBoer discussed on Monday.
"[Sabb] had his surgery and was away from us for a few days there, but he's just a guy that really has grown relationships with the team, and we want him around here. He's one of those guys, like the others that are done for the year too, that care so much about this team and we care about him. As far as a timeline I can't give that to you right now. I know it would be obviously through this season, but we expect him back and ready to roll for next year, of course.
"But that's just something that, I see him and I love what his commitment level to our program and we want to support him as he goes through these times. Injuries are hard for guys, this isn't their only identity, but this is a big part of what they do."
Sabb joined WOLF linebacker Que Robinson and wide receiver Cole Adams as members of the Crimson Tide whose seasons ended earlier than expected.
Bray Hubbard has filled Sabb's role ever since. This season, Hubbard has recorded 33 tackles and hauled in interceptions against Missouri and LSU––his first two games as the starter.