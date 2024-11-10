Report: Alabama OLB to Miss Rest of Season with Injury
Alabama picked up a big win over LSU on Saturday night but suffered a tough injury on the defensive front seven.
Fifth-year outside linebacker Que Robinson suffered forearm injury early in the third quarter of Saturday night's game and did not return. The ABC broadcast described the injury as "severe," and Matt Zenitz of 247Sports is reporting that Robinson will miss the rest of the season.
He was able to walk off the field under his own power, but was taken to the locker room with his left arm in a sling.
Robinson is tied with linebacker Jihaad Campbell as the sack leaders on the team with four apiece. On the season, Robinson has 23 total tackles. He had two tackles against LSU before leaving the game with the injury. Robinson's best game of the season came against USF when he had seven tackles, including a sack. He also had a forced fumble and fumble recovery at Wisconsin.
Because this is Robinson's fifth season, he is out of eligibility and has taken his last snap in an Alabama uniform.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is scheduled to speak to the media for his weekly Monday press conference at noon and will likely provide further updates on Robinson. With Robinson out, Alabama will continue to reply on redshirt freshman Qua Russaw at the outside linebacker or Wolf position.
Read more: Five Takeaways From Alabama's Beatdown Over LSU in Baton Rouge
2024 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 11