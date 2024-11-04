Bama Central

Alabama Wide Receiver Cole Adams Out for the Year with Leg Injury

Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer said the wide receiver's season is over on Monday.

Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Cole Adams (7) runs against the Georgia Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama wide receiver Cole Adams is out for the season with a leg injury, per Crimson Tide head football coach Kalen DeBoer, who made the announcement to open Monday's press conference.

"With [Adams'] injury, he'll be out for the year," DeBoer said. "We had to deal with that last week, and it's unfortunate because Cole's a guy who pours everything into it. The effort he put into that first injury [wore an arm brace the past couple of games], we really found out a lot about who he was as a person, as a player, just the toughness he has."

Adams was injured on the Crimson Tide's first offensive possession of the Missouri home game a couple of weeks ago and was immediately taken to the injury tent. He then was carted to the locker room and later returned with his left foot heavily wrapped up on crutches.

DeBoer said after the game that it was a "lower-extremity injury" that would be evaluated further on that Monday. However, now it's officially a season-ender.

"It feels like something that's going to be a little bit of time where he'll be missed," DeBoer said.

Adams, a redshirt freshman, had been Alabama's punt returner for the majority of this season, tallying 11 returns for 58 yards, including a long of 12, and had six catches for 94 yards on the year.

The next punt returners in line are two Crimson Tide freshmen: wide receiver Ryan Williams and cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe. Williams has returned four punts for 31 yards this season and Mbakwe has returned one for 28 yards.

We'll first catch a glimpse of this on Saturday, Nov. 9, when No. 11 Alabama heads to Baton Rouge, La. to take on No. 14 LSU at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

