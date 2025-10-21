Alabama Football Changed from 'Miserable' to Winning Mindset for Ty Simpson
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Ty Simpson is now the frontrunner for the Heisman trophy, but it wasn't that long ago for the Alabama quarterback that coming to facility each day was not something that was pleasant for him.
"I felt like a lot of times in my years past, it almost felt like I was here, and not enjoying it," Simpson said after Tuesday's practice. "Just kind of miserable walking into the building, not knowing what I’m going to get into, not knowing how it’s going today instead of just embracing it and understanding my role and understanding that God’s blessed me to be at the best university in the world with the best team with the best coaches.”
Simpson famously waited his turn as a five-star prospect at Alabama. His first year in Tuscaloosa, Bryce Young was coming off his Heisman season as the Crimson Tide's returning starter at quarterback. Then, Simpson sat behind Jalen Milroe for two seasons before finally earning his turn as the starter entering the 2025 campaign.
The season got off to a rocky start with a loss at Florida State in the season opener. Simpson vowed to get things fixed in his postgame press conference at FSU, and he has delivered on his promise so far.
As a team, Alabama has reeled off six straight victories, including the last four over ranked opponents, climbing up to No. 4 in the national polls. Simpson is completing 70 percent of his passes for 1931 yards and 18 touchdowns with just one interception. He also has another two touchdowns on the ground. The quarterback is one of the undisputed leaders of this Crimson Tide team and has earned the respect of his coaches and teammates.
Would he have been able to play as well in 2024 if he was given the opportunity?
"Who knows, right?" Simpson said. "That’s such a big hypothetical question. Do I feel like I’m the same player? No. But I feel like I have the same ability. Who knows? It didn’t happen, but I’m glad that God’s put me here.”
Simpson feels like he is more mature, has a better understanding of the offense and is doing a better job at letting the game come to him instead of pressing.
The "what ifs" of last season linger in the minds of Alabama fans. Milroe came into the 2024 season as one of the Heisman favorites and showed flashes of that level of skill in Alabama's wins over Georgia and LSU. His struggles and turnovers played a big factor in three of the Crimson Tide's four losses last season in which Alabama fell just short of the 12-team College Football Playoff.
The coaching staff stuck with Milroe throughout the entire season with Simpson only seeing playing time late in games when the result was already in tact. But Simpson isn't focused on the past hypotheticals or current individual accolades as the Crimson Tide prepares for a road trip to South Carolina this weekend.
"I just want to win, period, point blank," Simpson said. "Whatever it takes to share those three to five minutes in the locker room like I had after last week. That’s all I care about, man. I’m going to make sure that I do everything I can to prepare. We say in the quarterback room, 'Prepare like you’ve never won. Perform like you’ve never lost.’ That’s how our mindset is, and whatever it takes, that’s all I care about, so that’s what I’m going to do.”