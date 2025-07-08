Bama Central

Alabama Football Chooses SEC Media Days Representatives

The Crimson Tide will be front and center on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson (0) and Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back DeVonta Smith (8) break up a pass intended for Mercer wide receiver Javarius George (5) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Mercer 52-7. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The 2025 college football season is just around the corner as SEC Media Days kicks off in Atlanta next week. The league will convene at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park and The College Football Hall of Fame to put its coaches and stars front and center as excitement builds.

The Crimson Tide announced its 2025 representatives in Atlanta on Tuesday along with the rest of the league. Alabama will send left tackle Kadyn Proctor, defensive tackle Tim Keenan III and linebacker Deontae Lawson to speak to the media.

Alabama will be featured on Wednesday, along with Florida, Mississippi State and Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. CT.

Proctor is a two-year starter at left tackle and is projected as a top NFL Draft pick next spring. Lawson is a veteran defender who had his 2024 season cut short due to injury and opted to return to the Capstone for his redshirt senior season. Keenan enters his third season as a key contributor along Alabama's defensive line.

2025 Football Media Days Student-Athlete Attendees

Alabama
Tim Keenan III, DL, Senior
Deontae Lawson, LB, Senior
Kadyn Proctor, OL, Junior

Arkansas
Cam Ball, DL, Senior
Taylen Green, QB, Senior
Xavian Sorey Jr., LB, Senior

Auburn
Jackson Arnold, QB, Junior
Keldric Faulk, DL, Junior
Connor Lew, OL, Junior

Florida
Caleb Banks, DL, Senior
Jake Slaughter, OL, Senior
DJ Lagway, QB, Sophomore

Georgia
CJ Allen, LB, Junior
Daylen Everette, DB, Senior
Gunner Stockton, QB, Junior

Kentucky
Alex Afari Jr., LB, Senior
Jordan Lovett, DB, Senior
Josh Kattus, TE, Senior

LSU
Chris Hilton Jr., WR, Senior
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Senior
Whit Weeks, LB, Junior

Ole Miss
TJ Dottery, LB, Junior
Cayden Lee, WR, Junior
Austin Simmons, QB, Sophomore

Mississippi State
Blake Shapen, QB, QB, Graduate
Isaac Smith, S, Junior
Brenen Thompson, WR, Senior

Missouri
Daylan Carnell, S, Graduate
Connor Tollison, C, Graduate
Zion Young, DE, Senior

Oklahoma
John Mateer, QB, Junior
Robert Spears-Jennings, DB, Senior
R Mason Thomas, DL, Senior

South Carolina
LaNorris Sellers, QB, Sophomore
DQ Smith, DB, Senior
Nick Barrett, DT, Senior

Tennessee
Arion Carter, LB, Junior
Miles Kitselman, TE, Senior
Bryson Eason, DT, Senior

Texas
Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Junior
Arch Manning, QB, Sophomore
Michael Taaffe, DB, Senior

Texas A&M
Will Lee III, DB, Senior
Ar’maj Reed-Adams, OL, Graduate
Taurean York, LB, Junior

Vanderbilt
Randon Fontenette, S/OLB, Junior
Martel Hight, DB, Junior
Diego Pavia, QB, Graduate

