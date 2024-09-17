Alabama Football Claims Numerous National Honors After Beating Wisconsin
The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide left Madison, Wis. with a 42-10 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers this past Saturday. The team's performance was so strong that seven national award services picked Alabama players as its performers of the week.
Alabama punter James Burnip was selected as the Ray Guy Punter of the Week after totaling 246 yards on five punts, averaging 49.2 yards per kick. Four of his punts landed inside the 20-yard line and he reset his season-long with a 64-yard punt.
The Crimson Tide offensive line of Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford, Elijah Pritchett, Kadyn Proctor and Jaeden Roberts were chosen as the Outland Trophy Players of the Week. The Alabama starters combined for 34 knockdown blocks and gave up just one sack on the day while helping the Crimson Tide on its way to 407 yards of offense, with 181 rushing and 226 yards passing.
Four different organizations selected Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe for five different honors after his strong performance in Camp Randall Stadium. The Maxwell Football Club gave Milroe the Maxwell Player of the Week and the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week. The Reese's Senior Bowl chose him as their Offensive Player of the Week. He was also selected as a Manning Award Star of the Week and was an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention. Milroe totaled five touchdowns, three passing and two rushing with 271 total yards of offense leading the Crimson Tide to its 3-0 start.
The Crimson Tide enjoys an off week before continuing the season against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 28.