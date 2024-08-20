Alabama Football Fall Camp Practice Report: Practice 16
Notes, observations and video from the final media viewing period of fall camp.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football was back on the practice fields Tuesday morning, splitting time between the outdoor fields and indoor facility. The defense was inside for the entire media viewing period and therefore was not made available for observations, but Crimson Tide defensive players and coaches will speak to the media after practice.
The team will have four more practices this week before game-week preparations for Western Kentucky begin on Sunday.
Here are some notes and observations from Tuesday's practice:
Practice Notes- Aug. 20, 2024
- As expected after Kalen DeBoer's announcement after the scrimmage, Jaeden Roberts was not seen at practice. His mother tweeted that he had surgery on Sunday, but DeBoer expects him to be back for the season opener.
- Michigan State transfer Geno VandeMark was filling in for Roberts at right guard with the first team offensive line. Redshirt freshman Wilkin Formby was still taking all the first-team reps with the offensive line at right tackle, at least during the media viewing period.
- The only running back in a black jersey at practice today was Jam Miller.
- There was a jersey swap at practice today. The offense usually sports white jerseys and was wearing crimson today, and vice versa for the defense.
- Because the defense was inside, the media had a different view and the special teams were also on a closer field. This allowed me to watch the kickers closely for the first time in fall camp. Graham Nicholson made every kick I observed, except for one which he hit off the upright. Punter James Burnip continues to be the first-team holder with Kneeland Hibbett snapping.
- Conor Talty and Reid Schuback were the other kickers working at practice. Each kicker worked on taking kicks from set spots. They also did a drill where they hurried onto the field with the snapper and holder to work on getting a kick off as if the clock was winding down. It was hard to tell from our angle, but the kicks appeared to be in the 40-50 yard range, and Nicholson made his during this drill. Burnip gave him a big chest bump after.
- While it certainly wasn't cool outside, this was by far the most pleasant weather day of an outdoor practice during fall camp that the media has been to. The temperatures were in the low 80s.
- While we didn't get to watch the defense practice, we did see them run by as they ran in and out of the indoor facility. Redshirt sophomore Jeremiah Alexander was not seen with the defense from the limited time the media saw. His right arm was in a sling in a picture posted by linebackers coach Christian Robinson on Sunday.
- Alabama baseball coach Rob Vaughn was at practice.
- Song of the day: "So Fresh, So Clean" by Outkast
DeBoer said on Sunday that the team is "relatively healthy."
Published |Modified