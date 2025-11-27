Three Alabama Offensive Starters on Initial Availability Report Against Auburn
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In 2024, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 10 Alabama football will play its eighth SEC game of the season on the road against Auburn on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC. This will be the 89th Iron Bowl and final game of the regular season.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.
Alabama Nov. 26 Availability Report
Kameron Howard, DB — Out
Jah-Marien Latham, LB — Out
Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., DB — Out
Kevin Riley, RB — Out
Abduall Sanders Jr., LB — Out
Josh Cuevas, TE — Out
Danny Lewis Jr., TE — Out
Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out
Germie Bernard, WR — Probable
QB Reese, LB — Probable
Parker Brailsford, OL — Probable
Auburn Nov. 26 Availability Report
Champ Anthony, CB — Out
Horatio Fields, WR — Out
Demarcus Riddick, LB — Out
Sam Turner, WR — Out
Connor Lew, OL — Out
Sylvester Smith, S — Out (first half)
Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard, tight end Josh Cuevas and center Parker Brailsford were three offensive starters who did not play against Eastern Illinois. Bernard and Brailsford both got hurt during the Oklahoma loss last week but they also returned to the game. Neither injury seems to be serious, as they are both probable for the Iron Bowl.
Cuevas reportedly suffered a foot injury and is expected to miss some time. He has put together a very solid season, as he's up to 30 receptions for 341 yards and four touchdowns. He's made clutch plays in big games, and on Oct. 7, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson compared Cuevas to NFL greats Travis Kelce and George Kittle.
DeBoer spoke about the health of the offensive line during 'Hey Coach' on Wednesday night, but didn't mention Brailsford's name.
"Every day is important for a number of these guys," DeBoer said. "Every day they're getting better. We still have a few days. Our training staff is amazing...these guys are making the progress that we need to make and looking forward to having them out there. There's obviously limited reps and things like that that some of them have to take, but that's this time of year. That happens all the time across college football."
Alabama running back Kevin Riley is listed as out, but the injury diagnosis is currently unknown to the public. Although the room has struggled this season, the Crimson Tide still has a handful of scholarship running backs available for Auburn.
Alabama linebacker Abduall Sanders Jr. is listed as out, as he hasn't dressed in the Crimson Tide uniform since the South Carolina game. Defensive back Kameron Howard hasn't seen the field much this season and the same could be said for tight end Danny Lewis Jr., as both of them are out. Linebacker QB Reese saw a good chunk of playing time against Eastern Illinois, and he is probable for Saturday.
Crimson Tide defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. was put under investigation by the University of Alabama on Nov. 2, after being charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, one count of attempting to elude and speeding. DeBoer said on Nov. 3 following the incident and said "we need to indefinitely suspend [Kirkpatrick] at this time."
Alabama Wolf linebacker Jah-Marien Latham is out for the season following a neck injury he sustained in September. Yhonzae Pierre has been filling his and Qua Russaw's (previously had a broken foot before returning against Eastern Illinois) role in the starting since their respective injuries.
The availability report also includes defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman. The redshirt freshman will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he sustained during a practice on Sept. 3. Beaman was filling starter Tim Keenan III's role against Florida State, but true freshman London Simmons was the starter against Louisiana Monroe and Wisconsin before Keenan's return the following week.