Alabama Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama redshirt sophomore defensive end Keon Keeley is entering the transfer portal according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The former 5-star recruit in the Class of 2023 appeared in 19 games over the last two seasons after redshirting as a true freshman. Keeley tallied 19 tackles with three sacks, one pass broken up and a blocked punt with most of his production coming on the back half of a strong 2025 season.

NEWS: Alabama defensive end Keon Keeley tells ESPN that he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal. He’s the former No. 1 defensive end from the class of 2023 and ESPN’s No. 12 overall recruit that year. pic.twitter.com/BmyTmgZKN4 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 4, 2026

The 6-foot-5, 282 pound athlete started his career in the Nick Saban defense as an outside backer, but was moved to Bandit under Kane Wommack. His loss creates a big opening at Bandit next season as he, along with Jordan Renaud filled in for LT Overton throughout the 2025 season. Overton is out of eligibility and will try his hand at the NFL, Renaud has yet to announce his intentions for 2025.

Keeley becomes the 13th Alabama player to enter the transfer portal, following wide receiver Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton, defensive back Kameron Howard, offensive lineman Roq Montgomery, running back Richard Young, wide receiver Jalen Hale, wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe, offensive lineman Olaus Alinen, offensive lineman Joseph Ionata, linebacker Noah Carter, offensive lineman Micah DeBose and wide receiver Cole Adams, and offensive lineman Wilkin Formby.

The transfer portal officially opened on Friday, Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes.

Keeley will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.