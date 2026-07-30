2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Linebackers

Alabama football has changed leadership for numerous positions since Kalen DeBoer became the Crimson Tide's head coach, but that hasn't been the case for the linebackers.

Christian Robinson has held the title of Wolf linebackers coach since DeBoer's arrival, as he's developed the outside linebackers who often act as edge rushers. Alabama didn't have a general linebackers coach in 2024, but in 2025, DeBoer promoted Chuck Morrell to the "linebackers coach" position after spending the prior season as an analyst working with the inside backers.

Robinson and Morrell worked well together last season, as the linebackers served as the leadership unit of the defense. But the 2026 room looks a bit different, and here's who these two assistants will develop in defensive coordinator Kane Wommack's system.

When the alpha wolf leaves a pack, it is often difficult for a new leader to emerge. 2025 Alabama Wolf linebackers Qua Russaw and Jah-Marien Latham missed all but the first game of the season, as Russaw broke his foot against Georgia in late September and he missed six games, while Latham's year quickly ended following a neck injury he sustained that same month.

Russaw and Latham were listed as co-starters on the Crimson Tide's Week 1 depth chart, and they each made an impact prior to their respective injuries. But then-redshirt sophomore Yhonzae Pierre was next in line to be the alpha Wolf linebacker. After just one career sack, Pierre broke out against Tennessee with six total tackles, including 2.5 for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

It was at that moment that he fully adapted to his increased role, and he only got better as the season continued. Pierre finished the season with Alabama's best marks in sacks (8) and tackles for loss (14.5) and also tied with safety Bray Hubbard for the most forced fumbles (3).

Pierre and Latham are still at Alabama for the 2026 season, but the same cannot be said about Russaw, who is at Ohio State. While Latham was above Pierre on the depth chart to start last season, that isn't the case anymore, as Pierre was named to the Preseason All-SEC Third Team and has expectations to lead UA's pass-rush.

Justin Hill will be the primary backup for Pierre following an impressive freshman campaign. He saw time on defense and special teams while playing in all 15 games, totaling 10 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, plus a pass breakup. His role seemed to increase with each contest, and on A-Day, he logged four tackles, including two for loss.

"I would just say my effect on the game from the pass-rush level," Hill said after A-Day when asked what he wants the biggest difference to be in his game compared to 2025. "Really just affecting the game, being a guy who can disrupt and change the outcome of the game. ... I feel like my idea of pass-rushing is I want to go through you, I'm not trying to go around you. Speed to power is kind of my thing, so just kind of working on the little things, trying to get better. Striking guys.

Alabama has a couple more Wolf linebackers in the aforementioned Latham plus South Carolina transfer Desmond Umeozulu, however, they've shown the ability to also line up at the Bandit position, which could use some help.

Latham missed most of last season after sustaining a neck injury during practice in September, and he also sat out during the spring, but his profound experience as by far Alabama's longest-tenured player (arrived in 2020) will get him on the field in multiple positions. Umeozulu was a reserve for the Gamecocks over the last three years and totaled 19 tackles, including two for loss, and a sack in 2025. Like Latham, Umeozulu should also rotate between Bandit and Wolf on a similar count.

The inside linebackers' room couldn't be more different, as last year's starters Justin Jefferson (drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns), Deontae Lawson (signed with the Philadelphia Eagles) and Nikhai Hill-Green (signed with the Los Angeles Rams) each exhausted their collegiate eligibility.

Replacing Lawson, a two-time captain, at inside linebacker isn't going to be easy, but Virginia Tech transfer Caleb Woodson is up to the task. Just two spring practices in, DeBoer said that Woodson is a "captain-type guy." Woodson registered 58 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, in just nine games in 2025.

The lack of experience was why Woodson was a vital portal pickup for the Crimson Tide. Inside linebacker is often considered the quarterback of the defense and has been the position in Wommack's defense that wears the green dot player-to-coach helmet communication system during games. Woodson is already providing an example for his younger teammates, and instead of him fighting for a starting spot, it's his teammates eyeing a place next to him.

Reese is hoping the third year is the charm to dominate for the Crimson Tide. The linebacker was somewhat of a breakout candidate entering 2025, but he finished with six tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while appearing in all 15 contests. Reese only appeared in five games in 2024 after redshirting as a freshman, but with the vacancies, the Birmingham native is a strong choice to fill a starting role and former Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson agrees.

"Honestly, I would just say QB because just watching him develop from a freshman to a sophomore," Lawson, a two-time captain, said at the NFL Combine. "Man, he wasn’t even traveling to the games, but he’s showing up to every meeting and just being present no matter what the situation was. His role couldn’t grow that much last year, but he still took advantage. I’m definitely excited for him and the rest of the inside backers."

While Woodson and Reese are expected to be the starting inside linebackers, Luke Metz will likely be the first option off the bench. He played in all 15 games of his freshman year, but was mostly on special teams.

However, his big boost up the depth chart this offseason is more than just the starters from last year being gone, and that was most apparent at A-Day. Metz registered four tackles, including two for loss, and a sack. He was in a five-way tie for the second-most tackles, a group that included Woodson and Hill. Metz was all over the field in a rotational role, which provides even more anticipation for his sophomore campaign.

There could be a bit of a competition to join Metz on the second inside linebacker pairing, but Cayden Jones is likely the top candidate due to his experience. Jones is entering his junior season, and although he mostly contributed on special teams, he also rotated in for meaningful defensive snaps during 2025 and 2024. We got to see flashes of his potential at A-Day, as he logged three tackles in limited snaps.

If there's a freshman that could see meaningful linebacker snaps in 2026, it would be Xavier Griffin. Like Latham and Umeozulu, the former 5-star recruit could line up at multiple positions, those being at Wolf or one of the inside backer spots. Alabama running back EJ Crowell is easily the most hyped Year 1 offensive player, and Griffin holds perhaps the same status on the defensive side of the ball. DeBoer even compared Griffin to one of the best Crimson Tide players in recent memory.

“X is a guy who’s a flex guy,” DeBoer said on Dec. 3, 2025. "Really see him as a Jihaad Campbell linebacker. He can fly, can run, he's got some length, and he’s going to put on some good weight. Then he can be versatile enough to go play on the edge, and not have to necessarily sub in when you want to put him in spots to go get after the quarterback. And so we just can’t wait to have our defensive staff get their hands on him and let him go to work.”

Alabama has five remaining scholarship linebackers, and the wide array of players listed above could limit their snaps. These five are divided into two sophomores, two freshmen and a JUCO senior. Year 2 linebackers Duke Johnson II and Abduall Sanders Jr. have the upper hand due to experience at UA, but be sure to keep an eye on Year 1 players Jamarion Matthews and Zay Hall. Bubba Odom transferred from East Mississippi Community College during the summer. You could find a more extensive profile on all five at the end of this preview story.

2026 Alabama Linebackers

Wolf

Yhonzae Pierre Justin Hill *Jah-Marien Latham or Desmond Umeozulu* Xavier Griffin Jamarion Matthews

*Latham and Umeozulu could also play Bandit (defensive end)*

Inside Backers

Caleb Woodson / QB Reese Luke Metz / Cayden Jones Duke Johnson II / Xavier Griffin Abduall Sanders Jr. / Zay Hall

Note: The NCAA eliminated redshirts during the summer, meaning Alabama lists its players as either a freshman, sophomore, junior, senior, fifth-year or sixth-year on the official roster. Additionally, the roster hasn't been updated yet with new measurements, so the ones below are from the spring.

Yhonzae Pierre – Senior, 6-3, 253

Played in all 15 games with 12 starts, resulting in 52 tackles, including a team-high 14.5 for loss and eight sacks. He also added a team-leading nine quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles.

Caleb Woodson – Senior, 6-3, 238

The Virginia Tech transfer played in nine contests with five starts in 2025, finishing second on the Hokies with 58 tackles, including 2.5 for loss.

QB Reese – Junior, 6-0, 229

Played a key role on special teams while also rotating in on defense, as he forced one fumble and recorded a fumble recovery to go with six tackles through 15 games.

Justin Hill – Sophomore, 6-3, 244

Gained more defensive snaps as the season wore on, totaling 10 stops, including 2.5 tackles for loss, and a pass breakup during all 15 matchups of his freshman campaign.

Jah-Marien Latham – Sixth-Year, 6-3, 270

Alabama's longest-tenured player only played in the season opener against Florida State, but registered two tackles before sustaining an injury. He missed the next two games before a neck injury in practice ended his season.

Desmond Umeozulu – Senior, 6-6, 253

The South Carolina transfer played in all 12 games as a junior, posting 19 tackles with two for a loss and one sack to go with three quarterback hurries.

Luke Metz – Sophomore, 6-3, 233

Played in all 15 contests on special teams while also seeing time on defense, finishing with seven tackles during his freshman year.

Cayden Jones – Junior, 6-4, 231

Served as a backup inside linebacker while also continuing on special teams, as he played in 10 contests (missed five due to an injury) and totaled eight tackles, a quarterback hurry and a fumble recovery.

Xavier Griffin – Freshman, 6-3, 222

The former 5-star recruit from Gainesville, Georgia was the No. 14 overall prospect and the No. 1 linebacker in the 2026 class, per 247 Sports. Griffin could play at the Wolf or inside backer spots and has high expectations in Year 1.

Duke Johnson II – Sophomore, 6-1, 232

Johnson contributed primarily on special teams during his rookie season, playing in nine games and totaling three tackles. But the former 4-star prospect from Dodge County High School in Eastman, Georgia, stood out at A-Day with three tackles, including one for loss.

"That's my dog, man," Justin Hill said after A-Day. "Duke is a baller, bro. He's a lengthy guy, can play from sideline-to-sideline, he's just continued to develop. Trying to work on taking turnovers and flying around."

Abduall Sanders Jr. – Sophomore, 6-2, 228

Sanders played in seven games during his rookie season, missing a handful of contests due to an injury, and recorded one tackle while mostly playing on special teams. The former four-star recruit is one of three Alabama players who went to Mater Dei High School, joining cornerbacks Zabien Brown and Chuck McDonald III. Sanders helped lead Mater Dei to a 13-0 record with his 50 total tackles, three sacks and two interceptions.

Jamarion Matthews – Freshman, 6-2, 252

Matthews will likely join the Wolf linebackers over the inside group, as the former 4-star recruit was an edge rusher and the No. 62 prospect nationally (No. 6 defensive lineman) during his time at Gainesville High School alongside the aforementioned Xavier Griffin.

DeBoer spoke about Matthews on early national signing day last December: "With Jamarion, just what he does up front and what his size potential is going to be, he's just a really cool kid to be around. You talk about adding to the culture, just the personality he brings is special. I love talking with him every single week we get on the phone. You can see what he brings to that team now and how much he's enjoying it. He loves the game and we need guys like that who can be in the middle there, taking care of business and blowing up offensive lines."

Zay Hall – Freshman, 6-3, 238

Hall is one of Alabama's many in-state players, as the former 3-star recruit spent his high school career down the road at Hillcrest. The No. 120 linebacker and the No. 53 prospect in the state committed to the Crimson Tide just 16 days after he received an offer. DeBoer noticed Hall's passion for Alabama the moment he walked in the door.

"Zay's a physical guy, he's an energy guy, he's positive," DeBoer said last December. "I love the communication ...You can tell he's one of our guys. I know he's going to be a culture guy and a program guy. ...He's got a lot of goals here for himself and the program. ...He just loves this place already."

Bubba Odom – Senior, 6-4, 235

Odom's an interesting case, as Alabama added him in the summer without the Crimson Tide making an announcement. The former Jasper High School standout logged 16 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, and 1.5 sacks in nine games at East Mississippi Community College last season. Odom spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Northern Arizona, but he did not see the field in any contests.

This is the seventh story of BamaCentral's summer position previews series. We're providing an in-depth look at every position group through the rest of July.

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Quarterbacks

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Running Backs

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Tight Ends

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Wide Receivers

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Offensive Line

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Defensive Line

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