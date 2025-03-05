Alabama Football Spring Practice Report- March 5, 2025
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football was outside on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields for the second practice of spring camp on Wednesday morning under cloudy, dreary skies. The team was practicing in shorts and shells.
The media got a brief viewing period during Wednesday's practice, and it was the first opportunity to get a look at the 2025 Crimson Tide in Kalen DeBoer's second season. As expected based on DeBoer's injury report Monday, there were lots of players in black jerseys or not practicing.
Practice notes and observations:
- The biggest question surrounding the Crimson Tide this spring is who will serve as the starting quarterback. Well, whoever it is will have plenty of guidance. DeBoer, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and co-OC and quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan were working with the QBs almost the entire media viewing period.
- Left tackle Kadyn Proctor will be limited throughout the spring. He was wearing a black non-contact jersey, but was going through some drills with the offensive line.
- Because Proctor isn't at full strength, Alabama will be rotating a lot of different guys in at left tackle throughout the spring. Some of those during the viewing period were redshirt sophomore Olaus Alinen and true freshmen Jackson Lloyd and Michael Carroll.
- Linebacker Justin Jefferson was also in a black jersey, but was still participating in drills with the other linebackers.
- Jah-Marien Latham and Isaiah Horton were off to the side riding the stationary bikes during the viewing period. Former Alabama OLB Que Robinson was over there talking with them.
- Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack started out with the linebackers then would sprint over to the defensive backs before running to observe the defensive line, and then sprinting back to watch the defensive backs again.
- The wide receivers and quarterbacks were on the far side of the field from where the media was allowed to stand, so it was hard to see anything solid about them.
- Tight end Marshall Pritchett was in a black jersey. He was not initially listed in DeBoer's report.
- For the running backs, Daniel Hill looks like a smooth athlete and looked comfortable behind Jam Miller. AK Dear worked through the drills well and fit in with the group athletically.
- Obviously a small sample size, but transfer defensive back Cam Calhoun looked impressive.
- During sled drills, defensive line coach Freddie Roach was very animated and getting his guys to do it over again until they got it right. He yelled, "Hit the damn thing, Kelby" at one point to Florida transfer Kelby Collins. It looked like a lot of attention was paid to Collins and
- Patrick Nix, father of Bo Nix and head coach of Central High School in Phenix City, was at practice on Wednesday. He has a couple former players on the current Alabama roster: defensive lineman Isaia Faga, freshman OL Mal Waldrep Jr. and safety Red Morgan.
- Music at practice seemed to cause quite a stir last season. There was still music playing on Wednesday, but it was very subdued and quiet in the background.
Ty Simpson led the quarterbacks through the drills with Austin Mack second and Keelon Russell third, however when the QBs divided between groups Russell stayed with Simpson while Mack worked with a second group. The wind affected the quarterbacks accuracy in the morning session as Tuscaloosa experienced 18-20 mph winds.
Steve Mboumou with James Smith in a black non-contact jersey. Mboumoua spoke of his relationship with Roach before arriving and it looked secure as he took hard coaching.