Alabama Football vs. Missouri Official Injury Report
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Prior to this season, the Southeastern Conference recently implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 15 Alabama football will play its fifth SEC matchup of the season at home against No. 21 Missouri at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game.
This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.
Alabama Initial Availability Report—Wednesday, Oct. 23
- Keon Sabb, DB —Out
- Cayden Jones, LB — Out
- Red Morgan, DB —Probable
Missouri Initial Availability Report—Wednesday, Oct. 23
- Darris Smith, DE — Out
- Sam Horn, QB — Out
- Khalil Jacobs, LB — Out
- Joe Moore, DE — Out
- Mookie Cooper, WR — Doubtful
- Nate Noel, RB — Doubtful
- Brady Cook, QB — Doubtful
- Sidney Williams, S — Questionable
- Tre’Vez Johnson, S — Questionable
- Daylan Carnell, S — Questionable
- Joseph Charleston, S — Questionable
- Cayden Green, OL — Questionable
- Brett Norfleet, TE — Questionable
- Marquis Johnson, WR — Probable
Prior to the injury report's official release, Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer announced health news for multiple players on the list during Monday's press conference.
Defensive back Keon Sabb went down with a little over five minutes remaining in the first half. He was listed in the Alabama-Tennessee injury report all week as "probable." Trainers were looking at his lower leg. Sabb returned in the second half but was seen grimacing on the sideline early in the third quarter.
"He has a lower-extremity injury...we expect him to be down for a while," DeBoer said during Monday's press conference. Bray Hubbard will be filling his role.
There were three other injuries to defensive backs in the Tennessee loss: Red Morgan, DeVonta Smith and Zabien Brown.
Morgan trotted to the sideline holding his hamstring after defending a deep ball which ended up being overthrown for an incompletion outside of the endzone. However, he did not return to the game.
Smith went to the injury tent after Tennessee's late first-quarter drive and then went on the exercise bike on the sideline. Like Morgan, he also didn't return against Tennessee.
Brown didn't play many snaps against the Volunteers. DeBoer didn't detail the injury diagnosis but he made it clear that is not detrimental.
That said, DeBoer expects Morgan, Smith and Brown to be available for this Saturday, as Smith and Brown aren't even listed on the initial injury report.
The only other potential injury DeBoer touched on was Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who appeared a bit banged up throughout the Tennessee game.
“At this point in the year, I don‘t think there’s many guys who play a lot of snaps who don‘t have something and just working through it,” DeBoer said on Monday. “[Milroe's] more than capable, and as he goes through the week, you‘re just ready to play on Saturday. There‘s nothing that’s going to be holding him back from going out there and being able to help us get a win and I’m confident of that."
However, as you can see above, he is not listed and will be good to go on Saturday.