Alabama Football vs. Vanderbilt Official Availability Report
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In 2024, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 10 Alabama football will play its second SEC game of the season and first at home against No. 16 Vanderbilt on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.
Alabama Initial Availability Report: Wednesday, Oct. 1
- WOLF LB Jah-Marien Latham: out
- WOLF LB Qua Russaw: out
- DT Jeremiah Beaman: out
- DL James Smith: out for first half (targeting penalty)
Vanderbilt Initial Availability Report: Wednesday, Oct. 1
- CB Marlon Jones: out
- RB Chase Gillespie: out
- S Brail Lipford: out
- LB Jamison Curtis: out
- DL Yilanan Outtara: doubtful
- CB Mark Davis: questionable
Alabama defensive lineman James Smith is not injured, but he will miss the first half against Vanderbilt following a targeting penalty against Georgia.
Alabama wolf linebackers Qua Russaw and Jah-Marien Latham will be away from the Crimson Tide's field for a while. Russaw broke his foot against Georgia this past Saturday and will miss an extended period of time, while Latham is out for the season following a neck injury he sustained last week during practice.
Russaw and Latham were listed as co-starters on the Crimson Tide's Week 1 depth chart, and they each made an impact prior to their respective injuries. Russaw had four total tackles, including one for loss, and a sack. Latham had two tackles against Florida State before missing the next two games with a lower-body injury.
With Russaw and Latham out, redshirt sophomore Yhonzae Pierre is next in line to be the alpha Wolf linebacker with true freshman Justin Hill right behind. Pierre performed well on Saturday in the win over the Bulldogs when his role increased after Russaw's injury, finishing with four total tackles. Hill also received a good chunk of snaps, and his efforts didn't reflect his zero tackles on the stat sheet.
The availability report also includes defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman. The redshirt freshman is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he sustained during a practice on Sept. 3. Beaman was filling starter Tim Keenan III's role against Florida State, but true freshman London Simmons was the starter against Louisiana Monroe and Wisconsin before Keenan's return last week.