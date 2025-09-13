Bama Central

Alabama Football vs. Wisconsin Injury Updates

Updating who's in and who's out as the Crimson Tide matches up with the Badgers from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Katie Windham

Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller (26) runs the ball against the Mercer Bears during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller (26) runs the ball against the Mercer Bears during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
In this story:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama managed to get out of the Louisiana Monroe game realtively unscathed on the injury front, but several key Crimson Tide players are working their way back from preseason or game-one injuries.

Running back Jam Miller went through pregame warmups against Louisiana Monroe but did not play in the game. Defensive lineman Tim Keenan III did not dress out for ULM, but he is expected to for Wisconsin. Neither player is expected to play according to a report by ESPN.

Wisconsin is likely going to be without starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. for the second game in a row.

BamaCentral will provide injury updates throughout the game and include postgame comments from the head coach if necessary.

Pregame updates

(latest updates at the top)

  • Neither Miller or Tim Keenan are currently dressed out for warmups with their respective position groups.
  • Jam Miller is not going through the initial warmups with the running backs.
  • Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams missed the last game after suffering a concussion at the end of the Florida State game. He is going through pregame warmups in full uniform.
  • Billy Edwards Jr. isn't listed on Wisconsin's depth chart in the press box. ESPN reported earlier this week that he is unlikely to play.

Read more on Alabama Crimson Tide on SI:

feed

Published |Modified
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.

Home/Football