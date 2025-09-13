Alabama Football vs. Wisconsin Injury Updates
Updating who's in and who's out as the Crimson Tide matches up with the Badgers from Bryant-Denny Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama managed to get out of the Louisiana Monroe game realtively unscathed on the injury front, but several key Crimson Tide players are working their way back from preseason or game-one injuries.
Running back Jam Miller went through pregame warmups against Louisiana Monroe but did not play in the game. Defensive lineman Tim Keenan III did not dress out for ULM, but he is expected to for Wisconsin. Neither player is expected to play according to a report by ESPN.
Wisconsin is likely going to be without starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. for the second game in a row.
Pregame updates
(latest updates at the top)
- Neither Miller or Tim Keenan are currently dressed out for warmups with their respective position groups.
- Jam Miller is not going through the initial warmups with the running backs.
- Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams missed the last game after suffering a concussion at the end of the Florida State game. He is going through pregame warmups in full uniform.
- Billy Edwards Jr. isn't listed on Wisconsin's depth chart in the press box. ESPN reported earlier this week that he is unlikely to play.
