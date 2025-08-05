Alabama Giving Offensive Line Time to Gel Before Naming Starters
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The first time Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb spoke to the media this fall camp, he said he wished a starting quarterback had already been named "yesterday," but that the quarterback competition has to run its course.
However, the quarterback position isn't the only spot on the offensive side of the ball where Alabama has a competition going. The Crimson Tide is still figuring out starters along the offensive line, mainly at left guard.
Alabama is having to replace first-team all-American and first-round draft pick Tyler Booker at the position. The competition appears to be down to redshirt senior Geno VanDeMark and Texas A&M transfer Kam Dewberry.
There will also be a new starter at right tackle with Elijah Pritchett transferring out. Redshirt sophomore Wilkin Formby is most likely to step into that spot, after spending time rotating with Pritchett at the position last season.
Grubb does not have quite the same sense or urgency about figuring out the starting five across the offensive line as he does the quarterback.
"I think you’ve got a little bit more time with those, a little more grace," Grubb said Tuesday. "They’ve been doing a good job of fighting all those battles, and we’re rotating a lot of guys in through that offensive line unit. I’m OK with the gel taking a little bit more time up front.”
Grubb wants to take the time to continue working on building the depth along the offensive line and is using fall camp as a time to do that.
"You don't know, it might be the third-string left guard that you gotta count on by the end of the year, so you've got to continually develop young players, and that's a critical part of what we do," Grubb said. "It has to be the same all the way through the year."
Alabama utilized a platoon-type system on the offensive line at times last season with players rotating in at different positions up front during different quarters of the game. When asked, the coaches said they were playing the players that deserved to see time in the game. It is also not unusual for an offensive lineman to have to sit out a play when his helmet comes off.
The coaching staff is trying to make sure it has as many offensive line ready heading into the season as possible. Alabama hasn't hinted at when it will name a starting quarterback, but it will likely be before the season opener against Florida State. The offensive line may not be set until the first team rolls out onto the field at Doak Campbell Stadium on Aug. 30.