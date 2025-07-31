Everything Ryan Grubb Said After Alabama's Second Day of Fall Camp
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb spoke with media members on Thursday after the Crimson Tide's second practice of fall camp. Among topics discussed: the quarterback battle, the offensive line and the wide receivers. A full transcript is below.
On the offensive line:
"They're doing a good job. We've done, if I'm being really honest, a limited amount of it right now just because we're not in pads yet. Trying to avoid some of those collisions. They did it all summer, they were doing it all spring, I think it's a weapon for us."
On Parker Brailsford:
"Well, you said it. I think he's one of the guys on this team that gets it. He knows the preparation and the type of demeanor he has to have every day. Super consistent, and everybody on the team knows they can count on Parker. Demeanor, mindset, practice habits, physicality, he's ready to go every day."
On the tight ends getting back to it following an injury-ravaged spring:
"Yeah, just tight ends period. I don't know if I would have been that picky. It's great seeing those guys out there running around. Josh has been out there running around, he looks awesome. Danny Lewis has gotten some reps. Even Kaleb getting a few more reps. It's been awesome, great competition in that room right now."
On differences in Germie Bernard's game:
"Probably confidence is one of the big things. Germ was a young player learning from some really veteran receivers in Odunze, McMillan and Polk. Germ's the kind of guy that's really respectful. He's a good gatherer of information and understands how to be a pro. He's worked himself into a really good leadership role on this team."
On Bernard's leadership:
"I think Isaiah [Horton] has done a good job. Ryan, for a young player is growing into that role, for sure. But I think Germ, the demeanor you've got to have in camp when there's a lot of running, get yourself used to football shape fast. Just being able to tough through stuff, Germ can really help mentor some of the young guys. He can take on bigger and longer installs, things like that and not have them bog you down."
On Jalen Hale's recovery:
"Jalen's amazing. He's one of my favorite stories. What he's been able to come back and do already, even from spring to now. The difference physically in how he looks is just amazing. Honestly, he's probably one of the more inspirational things that's happened on this football team."
On running backs:
"They all have different skillsets. Jam, again another one of our leaders on the football team. Jam is a super smart player, good hands out of the backfield. Really physical, he's running strong at 220 right now. Good top-end speed. Daniel is your bigger back downhill, Richard's that kind of guy. Dre Washington is a guy who's really showed up the first few days. I was really impressed with his vision. I think the big thing, they all have their style of running that they are good at. I think the pass protection, the consistency and understanding their rules and things like that, I think everybody's playing catch-up to Jam. Making sure those guys come along and get there. Coach G does a phenomenal job getting those running backs ready for that."
On Rico Scott:
"Rico, you know, young player. His body transformation from now, even from this winter when I got here to now, he's become -- I think he was one of the guys at the top speed this summer. So, one of our fastest guys on the team. Super physical player, willing to run through people. And then the level of detail he has on his route running for a young player, and the versatility can play inside, outside, you know, he's going to be a presence this year."
On difficulty of narrowing down wide receiver rotation:
"It always is. You want to have a deep, talented room. We certainly have that Alabama. So, you know, for us, it's just going to be, who are the guys are able to consistently do the same thing every day, make the play, make the tough catches, block. You know, that's a prerequisite to be able to block, to play wide receiver here."
On differences between the quarterbacks:
"How long do we have? I'm kidding. All these guys, they're in different levels of their progression as quarterbacks in college. And I think that all of them, just like any position, have a lot of different strengths. I think that right now, Ty is continuing to show a ton of command. I thought he did a better job today than the other two guys with that. So he continues to progress as a leader. And Keelon's ability to see the field and just his vision, his innate ability to make a play even potentially when there's not one there, is a really, really high level. And then Austin just has elite arm talent, you know. A big guy that's strong and can power through things."
On his message to the quarterbacks:
"Consistency. Take care of the ball. You gotta be a guy that can move us forward. I think one of the biggest things that we're stressing right now is minimizing negative yardage plays. Starts with us making sure we got the right mic points on protection or run scheme. So make sure the ball is moving forward and the o-line's on the same page. And then, you know, making great decisions with the football."
On how Ty Simpson can seal the starting job:
"He's got to do it every day between now and Florida State when we start that preparation. Whoever that person is got to come out and be able to show that it's clearly him, and that's what this football team needs. And all three of those guys know that. And so I think being able to show up and do that every day and not waver in and out of the type of player he is, the type of decision maker he is, the inconsistencies that a young quarterback would show or a quarterback that's not ready to start. So as long as Ty can do that, or one of the other guys that's going to be the player that's going to start a quarterback."
On what he learned from his year with the Seattle Seahawks:
"A ton. A ton. I think any league right like you, you move from Mountain West to the PAC 12, Pac 12 to SEC, SEC to the NFL. I think there's different type of coordinator families, different type of coverage structures and things like that tha people run that run through conferences and areas of football. So I think you know, from that standpoint, you're just getting used to attacking different types of defenses."
On development of young players:
"Yeah, the reps are vitally important. I think that's one of our things that we put a lot of time into as a coaching staff. Our position coaches do a phenomenal job as a full staff. We do a big time, you know, effort, as far as trying to find ways to make sure all these football fields are out here getting used and guys are getting reps. And you know, you can learn in the room, uyou can watch the film, understand all that, but you got to take reps, and that's the only way you can learn and truly grasp the offense. So walk throughs, reps on the field and just intentional coaching all the time is really, really important."
On freshman Kaleb Edwards:
"So, Kaleb, you know, I think a big thing for him, a guy who's not a mid-year guy, he has to have a good summer, and he certainly did. So, I think that’s one of the benefits that we have, is that the amount of interaction that we’re able to have with our guys in June, and just understanding that amount of time is limited, but valuable. And then just staying in the playbook and understanding studying and being ready, because basically you just gotta be able to speak the language when he gets here in fall camp. And if you speak the language, he’s got a chance to be able to execute. And Kaleb’s a bright kid that’s been able to pick up really fast. "
On how Edwards has adapted:
"Great, he’s been awesome. We’ll find out on Sunday when he has to smack someone who has pads on, but I’m excited for him."
On when he wants the starting quarterback to be named:
"Yesterday. Yesterday if I’m being honest. But you gotta let it run its course. It’s not there yet, and we’ve been through this before, more than once and you just gotta let it run its course. We’ve got a pretty detailed plan on how we’ll figure those things out and information that we share with the guys every day, and when it’s the right time, we’ll be ready to pull the trigger."
On sense of urgency:
"I’ll be honest, it’s one of the things that has impressed me since I got here. I feel like this sense or urgency probably was sparked a little bit as the result of last year’s record and things like that. But I’ve felt like the sense of urgency since I got here has been really, really high. And the right players speaking up and saying the right things, and trying to, you know, not just talk about it but enact some of those things and try to follow through with them."
On the left guard position battle:
"[Kam] Dewberry and Geno [VanDeMark] have been battling it out over there, primarily. Both those guys, Kam has done a really good job of being mobile and physical at the point of attack. Geno is a super savvy player. Can play all over the place, can snap a ball, play center, play guard. I think the physicality piece is going to be a big part. Playing next to (Kadyn Proctor) takes a little heat off of them, just as far as where they’re at. But it also, you can look at it in terms of, it might put some pressure on them too, because that’s the side where we’re going to want to be able to be aggressive and go after people."
On Wilkin Formby and his status as the starting right tackle:
"I think right now he has. He’s done a good job. I thought he had a good spring and played through some injuries, and he’s getting healthy now and I think he’s done a good job. He’s a smart player. He’s learned how to play with the strength that he’s acquired. I think he’s a much more physical player than he was last year. He did a ton of work with coach Ballou in terms of changing his body type."