Alabama Junior Wide Receiver Set to Enter Transfer Portal

Emmanuel Henderson Jr. also served as one of the Crimson Tide's kick returners.

Hunter De Siver

Alabama wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
Alabama wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. / Obtained from Alabama Football
Alabama junior wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. is set to enter the transfer portal, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported on Monday.

Henderson returned five kicks for 107 yards (21.4 yards per return) this season, while also recording four receptions for 82 yards (20.5 yards per catch) in 12 games.

"I first I want to thank my family, coaches, and the University of Alabama for the opportunity to play the sport I love," Henderson wrote in a statement that he posted on Instagram. "I am grateful for the past three years I've had at Alabama and the experiences, memories, and friendships I've made. After much consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining."

Henderson is the 13th player to enter the transfer portal, following quarterback Dylan Lonergan, running back Justice Haynes, defensive linemen Jeheim Oatis and Hunter Osborne, edge rusher Keanu Koht, cornerbacks Jahlil Hurley and DeVonta Smith, wide receivers Kobe Prentice, Caleb Odom and Kendrick Law, offensive linemen Miles McVay and Naquil Betrand. Tight end Danny Lewis Jr. also entered the portal on Dec. 9, but withdrew his name from it on Monday.

The 6-foot-1, 2016-pounder out of IMG Academy but also from Glassboro, N.J. was ranked as the No. 44 prospect in the nation at the time of his commitment to Alabama on March 13, 2021.

The transfer portal officially opened on Monday, Dec. 9 and will close on Thursday, Dec. 28. The spring portal window still exists and opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes on Friday, April 25.

