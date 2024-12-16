Bama Central

Alabama Tight End Withdrawing Name From Transfer Portal

Danny Lewis initially entered the transfer portal on December 9 but will now return to the Crimson Tide.

Hunter De Siver

April 9, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama tight end Danny Lewis Jr. (87) catches a pass during practice in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama.
Alabama redshirt sophomore tight end Danny Lewis withdrew his name from the transfer portal on Monday, per On3's Pete Nakos.

Lewis initially entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9 but will now return to the Crimson Tide.

Lewis logged just one reception for five yards during his Crimson Tide tenure, as he mostly was on the field with the special teams unit. He saw action in 31 total games, including all 12 of this season.

The 6-foot-5, 257-pounder is a former three-star recruit out of Westgate in New Iberia, La., and was ranked as the No. 32 tight end in the country and the No. 28 prospect in the state of Louisiana at the time of his commitment to Alabama on Feb. 2, 2022. But now he'll strive for a bigger role.

The Alabama tight end room was thinning prior to the transfer portal opening more as seniors CJ Dippre and Robbie Ouzts are out of eligibility. The scholarship tight ends still on the roster besides these three are redshirt junior tight end Josh Cuevas, freshman Jay Lindsey and redshirt freshman Ty Lockwood. Nevertheless, even with Lewis' return, the tight end position could be one that head coach Kalen DeBoer and company will target in the transfer portal.

The transfer portal officially opened on Monday, Dec. 9 and will close on Thursday, Dec. 28. The spring portal window still exists and opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes on Friday, April 25.

