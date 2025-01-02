Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Alabama's leading tackler in 2025 is headed to the NFL. Jihaad Campbell declared his intentions for the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday afternoon.
"I am forever grateful to The University of Alabama, Coach Saban and Coach DeBoer for providing me with an opportunity to play the game I love at the highest levels and I am blessed to be a part of the Crimson Tide family," Campbell said in a social media statement. "This Bama brotherhood and the bonds I have built wiht all my teammtes is truly special. I also want to thank Mis sMary for all her help with academics, may she rest in peace.
"These last three years in Tuscaloosa have molded me into a better player and a better man, and this experience has been special and something that I will never forget.
"I feel I am ready now to take the next step in my career. I have been blessed to make it to this point, and I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for me. With that, I will officially be declaring for the NFL Draft.
"Bama Nation- I will miss you. We have the greatest fans in college football and your support these three years has meant the world to me. Forever, Roll Tide!"
Campbell had 117 tackles including 11.5 for loss with five sacks. Even with Deontae Lawson as a team captain at his same position, Campbell really stepped up as leader on this year's defense. He was a two-year starter for Alabama at inside linebacker.
He is Alabama's first underclassmen to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft so far.
