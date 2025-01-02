Jalen Milroe Tipping Off the Defense: What I Noticed In Alabama's 19-13 Loss to Michigan
The No. 11 Alabama football team ended its season in lackluster fashion, losing in the ReliaQuest Bowl to the Michigan Wolverines 19-13. The Crimson Tide failed to win 10 games for the first time since 2007, perpetuating offseason questions around the historic program.
The Crimson Tide's biggest question is what they'll do at quarterback in 2025. Alabama redshirt junior Jalen Milroe has another season of eligibility should he choose to use it. Milroe could return to the Capstone, head to the NFL draft or even utilize the transfer portal.
Milroe played poorly in the ReliaQuest Bowl taking five sacks and turning the ball over three times against a defense that endured multiple opt-outs before the game. The Crimson Tide signal-caller managed 192 yards passing but his 50 percent completion rate combined with just seven rushing yards on 16 carries wasn't good enough to leave Tampa with a victory.
Michigan's defense didn't have projected first round draft picks Mason Graham and Will Johnson but they were all over the Alabama offense, almost as if they knew what the Crimson Tide was running before hand.
The Maize and Blue may not have known exactly what Alabama was running before each play, but a flaw in Alabama's fundamentals appears to have given the Wolverines a good starting point.
Alabama's veteran signal-caller lined up differently before each play, offsetting his feet on pass plays and lining up with feet parallel to the line of scrimmage on running plays. Milroe's tendency eliminates the biggest advantage any offense has in football, surprise.
While Milroe's feet don't tell the Wolverines exactly who's getting the ball in any particular play it does help set the oppositions course for each snap. Why would a linebacker bite on a play-action fake if he knows it's a passing play? The opposing linebacker instead ignores the run-fake and drops into pass coverage making holes smaller and requiring even more anticipation in the passing game.
Read More: Jalen Milroe Calls Nick Sheridan 'One of the Best Coaches I've Been Around'
Subsequently, in the run game a linebacker or safety can be more decisive filling alleys and preventing big gains on the ground if he knows before the snap the offense is running.
It's not uncommon for a quarterback to stagger his stance before the play, in fact it's a common way for signal-callers to get into their drop more efficiently as one foot is already back on the snap. However Milroe's consistent habit of returning his feet to a parallel position creates the tell and puts a governor on the Alabama offense.
The Crimson Tide managed its lowest rushing total of the season on Tuesday with 68 yards on the ground. It was the second-fewest passing yards in a game and the third game in a row the Crimson Tide turned the ball over at least three times.
The Michigan defense, although undermanned, still played decisively and aggressively throughout the afternoon in Tampa. Milroe's presnap tell served as confirmation for what the Wolverines had seen on film and as the game progressed and the tell continued to prove true the Maize and Blue defense played with even more confidence.
Milroe has a lot to think about this offseason as he plans for his future, but regardless of where he decides to play football it's important he recognize and eradicate this tendency as it neutralizes his athleticism and puts the defense into an advantageous position.