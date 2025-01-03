Alabama Loses Redshirt Sophomore Linebacker to Transfer Portal
Alabama linebacker Jeremiah Alexander entered the transfer portal on Friday, per 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz.
The redshirt sophomore moved between edge rusher, outside linebacker and inside linebacker throughout his three seasons with the Crimson Tide. Alexander finishes his Alabama career with nine tackles in 28 appearances.
Alexander becomes the 18th player to enter the transfer portal, following quarterback Dylan Lonergan, running back Justice Haynes, defensive linemen Jeheim Oatis and Hunter Osborne, edge rushers Keanu Koht and Jayshawn Ross, cornerbacks Jahlil Hurley and DeVonta Smith, wide receivers Kobe Prentice, Caleb Odom, Kendrick Law, Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Jaren Hamilton and Amari Jefferson and offensive linemen Miles McVay and Naquil Betrand.
Alexander becomes the sixth pass-rusher to enter the portal, joining Jeheim Oatis, Hunter Osborne, Keanu Koht, Damon Payne Jr. and Jayshawn Ross.
That said, Alabama added defensive lineman Kelby Collins and linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green. The Crimson Tide also signed linebackers Darrell Johnson, Luke Metz and Abduall Sanders, edges Justin Hill and Kevonte Henry and defensive linemen Steve Mboumoua and London Simmons.
The former five-star recruit and current 6-foot-2, 249-pounder out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala., was ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the class of 2022 and the No. 1 edge rusher and prospect in the state of Alabama at the time of his commitment on July 8, 2021.
It's worth mentioning that Alabama a couple of coaching staff moves on Friday that revolve around the Crimson Tide pass-rushers. Following safeties coach Colin Hitschler being relieved, head coach Kalen DeBoer and company promoted senior defensive analyst Chuck Morrell to linebackers coach.
Morrell will focus on the inside group and Christian Robinson as of now will continue to mentor the outside backers. Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack also had "inside linebackers" as part of his job title, but that is no longer the case as he'll solely focus on being the Tide's DC.