Bama Central

Alabama Promoting Longstanding Kalen DeBoer Assistant to Linebackers Coach

Chuck Morrell, a former Washington co-defensive coordinator, worked closely with the Crimson Tide linebackers this season as an analyst.

Hunter De Siver

Alabama linebackers coach Chuck Morrell
Alabama linebackers coach Chuck Morrell / Obtained from Chuck Morrell's X/Twitter
In this story:

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and company have made a couple of moves within the coaching staff this morning.

Roughly an hour after former Alabama co-defensive backs coach Colin Hitschler was relieved, it was announced per multiple sources that current Crimson Tide senior defensive analyst Chuck Morrell will be promoted to linebackers coach.

Morrell worked closely with the linebackers this season, and his focus will increase with the inside linebackers in 2025. Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack also held the "inside linebackers coach" title this season, but that is no longer the case as it's Morrell's role now and Wommack will solely focus on the DC job. Fellow linebackers coach Christian Robinson handles the outside or WOLF linebackers.

Morrell has a longstanding relationship with DeBoer, as he was part of his coaching staff at Sioux Falls as the defensive coordinator from 1999-2009. DeBoer became Sioux Falls head coach in 2005 and won three NAIA Championships in a five-year run.

Morrell was a three-time Frontier Conference Coach of the Year when he was the head coach at Montana Tech from 2011-2019.

Morrell was also Fresno State's safeties coach under DeBoer in 2020 and 2021, and Washington's co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach under the current Alabama head coach in 2022 and 2023. Morrell and DeBoer helped lead the Huskies to a National Championship appearance last season after going undefeated in the regular season.

Read More: Alabama Co-DBs Coach Colin Hitschler Informed He Will Not Return Next Season

Alabama Freshman Pass-Rusher Expected to Enter Transfer Portal

Recruiting Rundown: Tide Signees Shine in Under Armour All-American Game

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

Home/Football