Alabama Promoting Longstanding Kalen DeBoer Assistant to Linebackers Coach
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and company have made a couple of moves within the coaching staff this morning.
Roughly an hour after former Alabama co-defensive backs coach Colin Hitschler was relieved, it was announced per multiple sources that current Crimson Tide senior defensive analyst Chuck Morrell will be promoted to linebackers coach.
Morrell worked closely with the linebackers this season, and his focus will increase with the inside linebackers in 2025. Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack also held the "inside linebackers coach" title this season, but that is no longer the case as it's Morrell's role now and Wommack will solely focus on the DC job. Fellow linebackers coach Christian Robinson handles the outside or WOLF linebackers.
Morrell has a longstanding relationship with DeBoer, as he was part of his coaching staff at Sioux Falls as the defensive coordinator from 1999-2009. DeBoer became Sioux Falls head coach in 2005 and won three NAIA Championships in a five-year run.
Morrell was a three-time Frontier Conference Coach of the Year when he was the head coach at Montana Tech from 2011-2019.
Morrell was also Fresno State's safeties coach under DeBoer in 2020 and 2021, and Washington's co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach under the current Alabama head coach in 2022 and 2023. Morrell and DeBoer helped lead the Huskies to a National Championship appearance last season after going undefeated in the regular season.