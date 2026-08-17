Alabama Offense Has Two Best Practice Days after Inconsistent Scrimmage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama's quarterbacks had an up-and-down performance in the first scrimmage of the fall last Thursday according to head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. But the strong end to the scrimmage has led into their two best days of practice as the quarterback battle between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell wages on.

"The last two practices have been two of our best days, not maybe, they definitely have been," Grubb said after Monday's practice. "I thought we really have built on some packages the last couple days and had some really nice— just got done with a really great moving-the-ball session. Had a touchdown and a field goal with the 1s on two drives, which is awesome.”

Grubb felt that two early tipped interceptions were the low point of the scrimmage for the quarterbacks, but he liked that they were able to later respond with four straight drives in which the offensive moved the ball effectively. The team was off on Friday and Saturday immediately following the scrimmage, but the positive momentum carried over into Sunday and Monday's practices.

"I said in the meeting room the other day, I think we hit a lull as it was the look-around phase, like what’s going on right now?" Grubb said. "I think they got through that now. They broke through that with the scrimmage. I always coach quarterbacks to be playing with blinders on— just focus on you, the things you need to improve. I think we lost sight of that for a few practices, but I’ve been really, really impressed, especially today, on some of the move-the-ball situations where both guys were just able to hone in on the things they need to do to get better. Didn’t get stuck when it didn’t go perfect and were able to keep us moving. We’re getting there.”

Monday's practice with an 80-yard drive down the field capped by a touchdown catch by junior wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams. Grubb did not reveal which quarterback threw the touchdown pass.

While Alabama has still not announced a definitive timeline for naming the starting quarterback, Grubb said they're getting closer, and he expects the coaching staff will make the call by next week as the season opener against East Carolina on Sept. 5 draws closer. .

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