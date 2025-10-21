Alabama Players Preparing to Face Former Teammates at South Carolina
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— When Alabama football faces South Carolina this Saturday in a rematch of 2024's nail-biter, the No. 4 Crimson Tide's offense will be lining up against multiple players whose journey to garnet and black began in crimson and white, including sophomore linebacker Justin Okoronkwo.
"He's a great player," Crimson Tide center Parker Brailsford said Tuesday. "He's got a lot of twists to him... He's always been a twitchy guy, but just seeing him go in there and start, it's great for him. He's really good at filling gaps, I'll say that."
Team captain Deontae Lawson still hears from his former teammates on occasion, and plans to get together with them after Saturday's game (2:30 p.m. CT, ABC) is over. He shares a position with Okoronkwo, whose 33 tackles rank him third on South Carolina's squad.
"We keep up with each other a little bit," Lawson said. "I'm sure he's [Okoronkwo] building over there, and super excited for him, and hope he get[s] his opportunity to shine."
The German-born Okoronkwo has one interception, which he snagged in South Carolina's home loss to Vanderbilt. If he records another on Saturday, it will be at the expense of former teammate Ty Simpson, who only has one on his ledger this year.
"J.O., of course, he's a starting linebacker there. Long, physical, can run," Simpson said. "I remember him here. Really, really good player. Really physical. Really smart. Really proud of where he's come."
Okoronkwo isn't the only linebacker who transferred into South Carolina for this season after a stint at Alabama. Joining him there was Shawn Murphy, who played in 18 total games across the 2022-23 seasons at Alabama before spending 2024 at Florida State. Defensive lineman Monkell Goodwine is in his second campaign as a Gamecock following three years in Tuscaloosa.
Murphy and Goodwine have combined for 41 total tackles between them this fall. Goodwine has accumulated 2.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles (tied with star Dylan Stewart for the most on the team).
"Shawn Murphy's there... I remember him in my class, right, just how physical he is," Simpson said. He'll fill in the gap pretty well. And then Monkell Goodwine, who is a D-lineman there, who's very physical and then uses his hands really well... He gets off blocks so well."
All three players are active contributors, meaning that their former program will have to incorporate their presence into the offensive attack. The Crimson Tide has won two straight against South Carolina but is only 1-1 in its last two trips there, having lost in 2010 to end a 19-game winning streak.