UConn, South Carolina Schedule Two Highly Anticipated Future Matchups
Exciting news for women’s college basketball fans: UConn and South Carolina are going to continue facing each other every season for the next couple of years.
Sports Illustrated’s Bryan Fischer reported on Thursday that the two programs will meet early in the season in both 2026 and ‘27. The two teams had faced each other in the past 11 years, but there’s no scheduled game between them this season. They could, however, meet again in the NCAA tournament.
These two matchups will be played at neutral sites, as the first meeting will take place at Mohegan Sun Arena, where the Connecticut Sun compete, for the 13th annual Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase on Nov. 24, 2026. Then, in ‘27, the two teams will meet in the Ally Tipoff in Charlotte.
The two powerhouse teams last faced each other in the NCAA championship game back in April, which ended with the Huskies winning 82-59. It was revenge of sorts for UConn as South Carolina had beat them in the 2022 national title game. The two teams have combined to win eight of the last 12 national titles.