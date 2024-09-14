Bama Central

Alabama Players Wanted to Shut Down Wisconsin Crowd, Turn Game into Home Invasion

The Crimson Tide team was able to turn Wisconsin's "Jump Around" tradition in their own bonding moment.

Katie Windham

Alabama Running Back Jam Miller (26) runs the ball while Alabama Quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday, Sep 14, 2024.
Alabama Running Back Jam Miller (26) runs the ball while Alabama Quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday, Sep 14, 2024. / Alabama Athletics

MADISON, Wis.— Playing at Camp Randall Stadium in Wisconsin was a new experience for the majority of Alabama's roster, but the coaching staff made sure the Crimson Tide team was prepared for one of Wisconsin's biggest traditions.

Wisconsin plays House of Pain's "Jump Around" at the end of the third quarter, and the whole stadium literally jumps around, as the song says. According to the players, that song was played throughout practice during the week in preparation for the trip to Madison.

"We had a tough week of practice listening to that jump song," Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard said after the game. "We were ready to just shut that weak-ass jump song down.”

At that point during Saturday's game, No. 4 Alabama held a 25-point lead over the home-team Badgers on the way to a 42-10 victory. It was the Crimson Tide sideline that was jumping for joy in that moment.

Bernard said the moment showed the togetherness of Alabama's team.

“I feel like they done turnt us up," Alabama safety Keon Sabb said. "It felt like it was for us in there."

Saturday was Alabama's first road test of the season, and running back Jam Miller said the team "heard a lot on the internet" about coming to Camp Randall Stadium. The Crimson Tide wanted to show the Badgers what the SEC was all about.

After the conclusion of "Jump Around," the Wisconsin student section started flooding out of the stadium. By the time "Rammer Jammer" played from the Alabama Million Dollar Pep Band as the final seconds ticked off the clock, the stadium was scattered with more Crimson than Wisconsin red.

"We wanted it to be a home invasion, you know, empty the stadium," Sabb said. "And I felt like we did that. We could’ve done it a little earlier, but it was a good feeling.”

See also: What Kalen DeBoer Said After Alabama's Win at Wisconsin

Published |Modified
Katie Windham

KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Football