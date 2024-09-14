Alabama Players Wanted to Shut Down Wisconsin Crowd, Turn Game into Home Invasion
MADISON, Wis.— Playing at Camp Randall Stadium in Wisconsin was a new experience for the majority of Alabama's roster, but the coaching staff made sure the Crimson Tide team was prepared for one of Wisconsin's biggest traditions.
Wisconsin plays House of Pain's "Jump Around" at the end of the third quarter, and the whole stadium literally jumps around, as the song says. According to the players, that song was played throughout practice during the week in preparation for the trip to Madison.
"We had a tough week of practice listening to that jump song," Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard said after the game. "We were ready to just shut that weak-ass jump song down.”
At that point during Saturday's game, No. 4 Alabama held a 25-point lead over the home-team Badgers on the way to a 42-10 victory. It was the Crimson Tide sideline that was jumping for joy in that moment.
Bernard said the moment showed the togetherness of Alabama's team.
“I feel like they done turnt us up," Alabama safety Keon Sabb said. "It felt like it was for us in there."
Saturday was Alabama's first road test of the season, and running back Jam Miller said the team "heard a lot on the internet" about coming to Camp Randall Stadium. The Crimson Tide wanted to show the Badgers what the SEC was all about.
After the conclusion of "Jump Around," the Wisconsin student section started flooding out of the stadium. By the time "Rammer Jammer" played from the Alabama Million Dollar Pep Band as the final seconds ticked off the clock, the stadium was scattered with more Crimson than Wisconsin red.
"We wanted it to be a home invasion, you know, empty the stadium," Sabb said. "And I felt like we did that. We could’ve done it a little earlier, but it was a good feeling.”
