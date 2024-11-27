Alabama Preparing to Face 'Best Backfield We'll Face All Year' Against Auburn
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Every year, the Iron Bowl features players on both teams who are friends off the field or were recruited together and know about one another, but Alabama linebackers coach Christian Robinson also has his head in both camps.
In 2022, Robinson served as the linebackers coach and defensive run-game coordinator with the Auburn Tigers under then-head coach Cadillac Williams.
"There's obviously a lot of emotion around this game every year," Robinson said on Wednesday. "I recruited [Alabama pass-rushers] Qua Russaw and James Smith when I was at Auburn. There's so much around this game in terms of just the relationships of the people not only on the field but the people off the field as well."
Throughout this season, Auburn has heavily utilized the run game with running back Jarquez Hunter, who's second in the SEC in rushing yards (1,145) but leads the esteemed conference in yards per carry (6.6). While he's hands down the bell cow Tiger back, Damari Alston and Jeremiah Cobb have also seen time on the field and all three of them were at Auburn when Robinson was.
"I recruited those guys except for Jarquez," Robinson said. "They're great people but they're really good football players. I think this is the best backfield that we'll face all year. They do a great job of running downhill, they're very physical backs and they make people miss. The younger back Jeremiah, he has done a good job with a lot of perimeter plays, they get him the ball in special teams and things like that.
"I believe this is the best group that we've faced all season and knowing those kids personally, they're built that way and I've vocalized that to our guys by saying 'These are great people and play the game the way it's supposed to be played. You've got to play to a certain level any time you're playing someone like that.'"
That said, Robinson is using his past experience with these running backs to his advantage ahead of Saturday and is emphasizing it to the Crimson Tide linebackers.
"To me, I think any time you have an understanding of the opponent––who they are, how they tick, the type of things you observed––I think it paints a clear picture, especially of what to expect. When you recruited kids, you kind of knew their demeanor and that could be something to educate guys.
"Talk about Jarquez, he's a great team leader over there. That guy works his tail off in everything and just saying that this is somebody who will be a great opponent. I think it's just preparing them, it's not somebody who's going to give away the game with their antics maybe at times, this is someone who plays it the right way and he was always that way when I was there. I think it's painting a picture of what you're about to face and making sure your mind is in the right place."
It's no secret that the Alabama defense struggled against the run during last week's 24-3 road loss to Oklahoma as the Crimson Tide allowed over 200 rushing yards in the first half. So, what has Robinson stressed to his unit this week that needs to be corrected against Hunter and the Tigers' ground game?
"I think there's a heightened awareness of maybe a hesitation or taking on a certain block or fitting up a certain play," Robinson said. "It's been articulated in meetings but also our players understanding 'If I'm supposed to set an edge and a blocker comes out to block me, well I have to stay outside of him to funnel that to someone else.' I think those are things that add up and instead of it being second-and-seven, it's second-and-three and that makes it an easier conversion.
I think our guys understand that they need to do their one-11, but what happens if I don't do it exactly right and fit it up and funnel it to where we want it to go? It's a game of math in my eyes––in leverage, violence and at the point of attack––but where do we need to be? I think this week we've put a huge emphasis on that especially how we performed against Oklahoma."
The Alabama linebackers will face the "best backfield" they've seen this season on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on ABC.