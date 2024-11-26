'I Don't Know Who That Is': Jalen Milroe Responds to Auburn Linebacker's Trash Talk
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Regardless of either program's record on the season, the Iron Bowl matchup between Alabama and Auburn always delivers with excitement throughout the week of the game.
This year is no different, as on Monday, Auburn freshman linebacker Demarcus Riddick said that he's faster than Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and that 17-year-old wide receiver Ryan Williams is "no big-time player."
Milroe, a dynamic dual-threat whose speed is heavily recognized by the college football world, responded to Riddick's comments on Tuesday while cracking a smile.
"I don't even know who that is, but I mean let him talk," Milroe said. "It's a part of it. It's all about executing what we can do so we can be our best us this weekend."
Additionally, Auburn freshman wide receiver and former Alabama commit Perry Thompson posted a side-by-side picture on social media of the stat differences between Milroe and Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne as the Auburn signal caller has a slight lead in completions, passing yards, touchdowns and has one less interception. Of course, this did not include the rushing stats, which Milroe has 400 more rushing yards and 15 more rushing touchdowns on 33 more attempts.
But Milroe is used to all the noise that comes with the week of the Iron Bowl, as this will be his fourth one and second as a starter.
"Just seeing all that's involved is part of the rivalry and how much it means for a lot of people," Milroe said. "For us, we're playing for the state of Alabama, we're playing for our families, the guys in the locker room. But this game means a lot to a lot of people, especially understanding the history and the state of Alabama.
"So it's going to be fun. It's going to be at home this year, so we're looking forward to the challenge and all that goes into the rivalry."
Alabama has won the last four Iron Bowls as it enters its 89th rendition, meaning Milroe is 3-0 against the Tigers. As previously stated, Milroe was the starter last year in one of the best Iron Bowls in recent memory.
After trailing 24-20 for much of the fourth quarter, Auburn muffed a punt to give Alabama the ball back. Alabama moved the ball down to first-and-goal, but a bad snap put the Crimson Tide way behind the chains. Then, on fourth-down from the 31-yard-line, Jalen Milroe connected with wide receiver Isaiah Bond in the back left of the end zone for the Alabama touchdown to put the Tide up 27-24 with 32 seconds left to eventually get the win.
Milroe finished the game completing 16-of-24 pass attempts for 259 yards and two touchdowns while also logging 18 carries for 107 yards. This thrilling victory helped Alabama reach and win the SEC Championship over then-No. 1-ranked and back-to-back national champion Georgia. Following the upset over the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide received the fourth and final spot in the College Football Playoff.
We'll see Riddick's speed compared to Milroe's and how Thompson's side-by-side picture on social media will add to the bulletin board material on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on ABC.