Alabama Redshirt Sophomore Tight End Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
Alabama redshirt sophomore tight end Danny Lewis entered the transfer portal on Monday morning, per On3's Pete Nakos.
Lewis logged just one reception for five yards during his Crimson Tide tenure, as he mostly was on the field with the special teams unit. He saw action in 31 total games, including all 12 of this season.
He becomes Alabama's eighth player to enter the transfer portal, following defensive lineman Jeheim Oatis, edge rusher Keanu Koht, cornerback Jahlil Hurley, wide receivers Kobe Prentice, Caleb Odom and Kendrick Law and offensive lineman Miles McVay.
The 6-foot-5, 257-pounder is a former three-star recruit out of Westgate in New Iberia, La., and was ranked as the No. 32 tight end in the country and the No. 28 prospect in the state of Louisiana at the time of his commitment to Alabama on Feb. 2, 2022.
The Alabama tight end room thins even more as seniors CJ Dippre and Robbie Ouzts are out of eligibility. The scholarship tight ends still on the roster besides these three are redshirt junior tight end Josh Cuevas, freshman Jay Lindsey and redshirt freshman Ty Lockwood. It's fairly safe to say that this could be a position that head coach Kalen DeBoer and company will target in the transfer portal.
The transfer portal officially opens today and closes on Thursday, Dec. 28. The spring portal window still exists and opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes on Friday, April 25.